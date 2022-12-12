^

Sports

Weightlifting worlds: Sarno out to prove worth as Hidilyn's heir

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 2:11pm
Weightlifting worlds: Sarno out to prove worth as Hidilyn's heir
Vanessa Sarno
File

MANILA, Philippines – Vanessa Sarno has topped the Tashkent Asian Championships at the age of 17 years old and the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games at 18.

Now a year older, the Tabilaran, Bohol lass will try to add another conquest to her growing list of triumphs and prove she’s the worthy successor to Hidilyn Diaz-Naranjo’s thrown as queen of Philippine weightlifting as she plunges into World Championships action in Bogota, Colombia Tuesday night.

The sky is the limit for Sarno, who is being tipped as the heiress to the Filipina Tokyo Olympics gold winner after her exploits in the international meets that included a fifth-place finish in the Worlds in Tashkent, Uzbekistan a year ago at only 18.

Sarno will plunge into action in the women’s 71-kilogram division alongside countrywoman Kristel Macrohon, a SEA Games mint winner herself, and try to send some shockwaves down the competition hall against the world’s best and strongest headed by Commonwealth Games titlist Marie Fegue of Cameroon.

Other notable names in Sarno’s division are two-time Pan-American silver medalist Mari Sanchez of Colombia and three-time European queen Loredana Toma of Romania.

Sarno will give it her all and try to add to the three glittering gold snared by Diaz-Naranjo in the 55kg class several days back.

Precious qualifying points to the 2024 Paris Games also await Sarno, who is being groomed to make the cut in the next edition of the quadrennial event alongside Diaz-Naranjo and possibly more.

“We’re eyeing to earn qualifying points here, not just medals,” said Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella.

HIDILYN DIAZ

VANESSA SARNO

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
And then there were four

And then there were four

15 hours ago
Defending champion France edged past England 2-1 on Saturday as Harry Kane missed a late penalty in the World Cup quarter-finals,...
Sports
fbtw

Ronaldo walks away in tears

15 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears on Saturday, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters.
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

21 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga beat Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez, 22-24, 21-12, 15-12, in...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Clamping down on defense to force Ateneo to out-of-system shots, the defending champions thus moved one win away from back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Adiwang, who tore his ACL in an all-Filipino bout against Jeremy Miado at ONE X last March, looks to bounce back not just...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DLSU rules AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2

DLSU rules AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2

By Michelle Lojo | 43 minutes ago
De La Salle University's Viridis Arcus outplayed all other alliance school's in AcadArena's Alliance Games 2022 Split 2.
Sports
fbtw
Once again, dominant NU Lady Bulldogs stress it's not about records

Once again, dominant NU Lady Bulldogs stress it's not about records

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
National University, now a seven-peat UAAP women’s basketball champion, is not keen on looking ahead of itself despite...
Sports
fbtw
Back-to-back competition, ice show to showcase Filipino talent&nbsp;

Back-to-back competition, ice show to showcase Filipino talent 

1 hour ago
This December, you could get the chance to come and watch homegrown elite athletes sparkle and shine on ice!
Sports
fbtw
Embiid erupts with another 50-point game as 76ers neutralize Hornets

Embiid erupts with another 50-point game as 76ers neutralize Hornets

3 hours ago
Joel Embiid unleashed a spectacular 53-point performance to power the Philadelphia 76ers over Charlotte, 131-113, becoming...
Sports
fbtw
San Pedro routs San Pablo in Liga Laguna

San Pedro routs San Pablo in Liga Laguna

3 hours ago
San Pedro brought down erstwhile undefeated team and reigning defending champion San Pablo, 83-59, in the Liga Laguna Season...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with