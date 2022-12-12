PCAP commissioner raves over exciting, surprise-filled 2nd season

MANILA, Philippines – With the crowning of the Pasig King Pirates as the Open Conference champions and the valiant showing of the Negros Kingsmen, Paul Elauria, commissioner of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, pronounced the second season as “one full of excitement and surprises.”

Elauria graced the Chess Festival that took place last September 23-25 at the Estancia Mall in Pasig — the league’s first ever over-the-board competition. Among its highlights were the King Pirates’ first title during the Wesley So Cup, the Kingsmen making the open Conference Grand Finals highly competitive, the impressive showing of PCAP players in international competitions from the Olympiad to the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, to new masters in IM Eric Labog Jr., IM Efren Bagamasbad, FM David Elorta among others.

“As with all leagues, our primary aim in infancy is survival, credibility and gaining following,” pointed out the PCAP commissioner. “We have achieved all three to a modest extent with over 50,000 games in two years without much hiccups.”

“We were blessed to receive support from all sectors — team owners and players, game officials and technical people, media, sponsors, government and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.”

Part of the infancy concerns included the financial maintenance of teams, the adjustments to over-the-board matches, the standardizing and professionalizing the league’s social media presence, and internet connectivity especially those located in the provinces.

“We are looking at possible solutions from the merger of teams to finding new co-owners and sponsors,” said Elauria. “For the OTB challenge, we need more sponsors and supporters to possibly make the home and way format feasible.”

For the league’s third season, Elauria bared that some events such as the annual draft that will be conducted live, another chess festival, as well as a partnership with the Games and Amusements Board for its own ratings and titling systems for players.

“We’re also looking into providing incentive for our masters as well,” added the commissioner.

This is just the tip of the iceberg.

The third season of PCAP should be an even more exciting one.