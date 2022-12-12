^

Sports

PCAP commissioner raves over exciting, surprise-filled 2nd season

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 11:24am
PCAP commissioner raves over exciting, surprise-filled 2nd season
PCAP commissioner Paul Elauria (left).

MANILA, Philippines – With the crowning of the Pasig King Pirates as the Open Conference champions and the valiant showing of the Negros Kingsmen, Paul Elauria, commissioner of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, pronounced the second season as “one full of excitement and surprises.”

Elauria graced the Chess Festival that took place last September 23-25 at the Estancia Mall in Pasig — the league’s first ever over-the-board competition. Among its highlights were the King Pirates’ first title during the Wesley So Cup, the Kingsmen making the open Conference Grand Finals highly competitive, the impressive showing of PCAP players in international competitions from the Olympiad to the Southeast Asian and Asian Games, to new masters in IM Eric Labog Jr., IM Efren Bagamasbad, FM David Elorta among others.

“As with all leagues, our primary aim in infancy is survival, credibility and gaining following,” pointed out the PCAP commissioner. “We have achieved all three to a modest extent with over 50,000 games in two years without much hiccups.”

“We were blessed to receive support from all sectors — team owners and players, game officials and technical people, media, sponsors, government and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines.”

Part of the infancy concerns included the financial maintenance of teams, the adjustments to over-the-board matches, the standardizing and professionalizing the league’s social media presence, and internet connectivity especially those located in the provinces.

“We are looking at possible solutions from the merger of teams to finding new co-owners and sponsors,” said Elauria. “For the OTB challenge, we need more sponsors and supporters to possibly make the home and way format feasible.”

For the league’s third season, Elauria bared that some events such as the annual draft that will be conducted live, another chess festival, as well as a partnership with the Games and Amusements Board for its own ratings and titling systems for players.

 “We’re also looking into providing incentive for our masters as well,” added the commissioner.

This is just the tip of the iceberg. 

The third season of PCAP should be an even more exciting one.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
And then there were four

And then there were four

12 hours ago
Defending champion France edged past England 2-1 on Saturday as Harry Kane missed a late penalty in the World Cup quarter-finals,...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

18 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga beat Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez, 22-24, 21-12, 15-12, in...
Sports
fbtw

Ronaldo walks away in tears

12 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears on Saturday, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Clamping down on defense to force Ateneo to out-of-system shots, the defending champions thus moved one win away from back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga rule World Beach Pro Tour

Rondina, Gonzaga rule World Beach Pro Tour

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga completed a fairytale showing in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures here, claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Embiid erupts with another 50-point game as 76ers neutralize Hornets

Embiid erupts with another 50-point game as 76ers neutralize Hornets

23 minutes ago
Joel Embiid unleashed a spectacular 53-point performance to power the Philadelphia 76ers over Charlotte, 131-113, becoming...
Sports
fbtw
San Pedro routs San Pablo in Liga Laguna

San Pedro routs San Pablo in Liga Laguna

35 minutes ago
San Pedro brought down erstwhile undefeated team and reigning defending champion San Pablo, 83-59, in the Liga Laguna Season...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James pays tribute to 'The Chosen One' writer after his death in World Cup

LeBron James pays tribute to 'The Chosen One' writer after his death in World Cup

By Alder Almo | 44 minutes ago
n 2002, Grant Wahl introduced LeBron James to the world with perhaps the most important piece of his career through the Sports...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina survives but Pagdanganan falls short in Q-Series golf fest

Ardina survives but Pagdanganan falls short in Q-Series golf fest

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina endured a wobbly finish to clinch an LPGA Tour status next year despite a 74 but Bianca Pagdanganan fell short...
Sports
fbtw
Modric, Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final

Modric, Croatia stand between Messi and World Cup final

1 hour ago
Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup dream remains alive but an indefatigable Croatia side inspired by the enduring brilliance...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with