^

Sports

Ardina survives but Pagdanganan falls short in Q-Series golf fest

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 11:12am
Ardina survives but Pagdanganan falls short in Q-Series golf fest
Bianca Pagdanganan and Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina endured a wobbly finish to clinch an LPGA Tour status next year despite a 74 but Bianca Pagdanganan fell short of her backdoor bid with a last-hole mishap for a 68 at the close of the tough Q-Series topped by Korean Hae Ran Ryu in Dothan, Alabama Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Ardina had nurtured hope of barging into the Top 20 for Category 14 status after moving to joint 31st with a second straight 69 in the penultimate round Saturday but cracked under pressure after a bogey-birdie stint at the frontside of the Highlands Oaks course at the Robert Trent Jones Trail, dropping strokes on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 36-38.

She tumbled to joint 45th with Thai Arpichaya Yubol, who also closed out with a two-over card, at 11-under 563 after the two-week elims, which, however, proved enough to net the ICTSI-backed shotmaker a Category 15 status on the LPGA and a full spot on the Epson Tour next year.

Pagdanganan looked headed to matching that output as she battled back from way down to get a shot at the last spot with five birdies after 14 holes from the back. But she bogeyed the sixth, recovered the stroke on the next hole, only to drop a costly stroke on the ninth to miss her target by two.

She wound up with a 68 and tied for 49th at 565.

With a five-under card after 17 holes, the power-hitting Pagdanganan needed to birdie No. 9 to get into 11-under but instead finished with a bogey on her closing par-5 hole. After making the grade in the past two editions of the Q-Series, she settled for an Epson Tour card.

Ardina also nearly blew her bid with that faltering finish although she checked her skid in time and pounded out gutsy pars in the last two holes to salvage that 74 and a coveted LPGA card.

Ryu, meanwhile, fended off a late Bailey Tardy charge to clinch the top honors at 545 on a closing 68 marked by a three-birdie binge from No. 6. The American rallied with a 65 but could only finish two strokes behind at 547 while Colombia’s Valery Plata and Aline Krauter of Germany tied for third at 549 after a 69 and 70, respectively.

BIANCA PAGDANGANAN

DOTTIE ARDINA

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
And then there were four

And then there were four

12 hours ago
Defending champion France edged past England 2-1 on Saturday as Harry Kane missed a late penalty in the World Cup quarter-finals,...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

18 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga beat Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez, 22-24, 21-12, 15-12, in...
Sports
fbtw

Ronaldo walks away in tears

12 hours ago
Cristiano Ronaldo left the World Cup in tears on Saturday, walking off down the tunnel with his dreams of winning the trophy in tatters.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
Clamping down on defense to force Ateneo to out-of-system shots, the defending champions thus moved one win away from back-to-back...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga rule World Beach Pro Tour

Rondina, Gonzaga rule World Beach Pro Tour

By Nelson Beltran | 12 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga completed a fairytale showing in the Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour Futures here, claiming...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Embiid erupts with another 50-point game as 76ers neutralize Hornets

Embiid erupts with another 50-point game as 76ers neutralize Hornets

23 minutes ago
Joel Embiid unleashed a spectacular 53-point performance to power the Philadelphia 76ers over Charlotte, 131-113, becoming...
Sports
fbtw
San Pedro routs San Pablo in Liga Laguna

San Pedro routs San Pablo in Liga Laguna

35 minutes ago
San Pedro brought down erstwhile undefeated team and reigning defending champion San Pablo, 83-59, in the Liga Laguna Season...
Sports
fbtw
LeBron James pays tribute to 'The Chosen One' writer after his death in World Cup

LeBron James pays tribute to 'The Chosen One' writer after his death in World Cup

By Alder Almo | 44 minutes ago
n 2002, Grant Wahl introduced LeBron James to the world with perhaps the most important piece of his career through the Sports...
Sports
fbtw
PCAP commissioner raves over exciting, surprise-filled 2nd season

PCAP commissioner raves over exciting, surprise-filled 2nd season

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Paul Elauria, commissioner of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, pronounced the second season as “one...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina survives but Pagdanganan falls short in Q-Series golf fest

Ardina survives but Pagdanganan falls short in Q-Series golf fest

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Dottie Ardina endured a wobbly finish to clinch an LPGA Tour status next year despite a 74 but Bianca Pagdanganan fell short...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with