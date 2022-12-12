Ardina survives but Pagdanganan falls short in Q-Series golf fest

MANILA, Philippines – Dottie Ardina endured a wobbly finish to clinch an LPGA Tour status next year despite a 74 but Bianca Pagdanganan fell short of her backdoor bid with a last-hole mishap for a 68 at the close of the tough Q-Series topped by Korean Hae Ran Ryu in Dothan, Alabama Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

Ardina had nurtured hope of barging into the Top 20 for Category 14 status after moving to joint 31st with a second straight 69 in the penultimate round Saturday but cracked under pressure after a bogey-birdie stint at the frontside of the Highlands Oaks course at the Robert Trent Jones Trail, dropping strokes on Nos. 15 and 16 for a 36-38.

She tumbled to joint 45th with Thai Arpichaya Yubol, who also closed out with a two-over card, at 11-under 563 after the two-week elims, which, however, proved enough to net the ICTSI-backed shotmaker a Category 15 status on the LPGA and a full spot on the Epson Tour next year.

Pagdanganan looked headed to matching that output as she battled back from way down to get a shot at the last spot with five birdies after 14 holes from the back. But she bogeyed the sixth, recovered the stroke on the next hole, only to drop a costly stroke on the ninth to miss her target by two.

She wound up with a 68 and tied for 49th at 565.

With a five-under card after 17 holes, the power-hitting Pagdanganan needed to birdie No. 9 to get into 11-under but instead finished with a bogey on her closing par-5 hole. After making the grade in the past two editions of the Q-Series, she settled for an Epson Tour card.

Ardina also nearly blew her bid with that faltering finish although she checked her skid in time and pounded out gutsy pars in the last two holes to salvage that 74 and a coveted LPGA card.

Ryu, meanwhile, fended off a late Bailey Tardy charge to clinch the top honors at 545 on a closing 68 marked by a three-birdie binge from No. 6. The American rallied with a 65 but could only finish two strokes behind at 547 while Colombia’s Valery Plata and Aline Krauter of Germany tied for third at 549 after a 69 and 70, respectively.