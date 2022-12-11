^

Lucero saves best for last as Maroons on cusp of back-to-back crowns

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 9:20pm
Zavier Lucero
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — UP's Zavier Lucero is looking to exhaust all means to help the Fighting Maroons complete their title-retention bid against a vengeful Ateneo Blue Eagles side as they nipped their Katipunan neighbors, 72-66, in Game One at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Now one game away from winning two UAAP titles in just one year, Lucero pulled out all the stops as he ended up with 14 points, 11 boards, two assists and two blocks.

Most crucial in his contributions were blocks against Chris Koon and Ange Kouame in the fourth quarter that proved pivotal as UP stymied Ateneo's efforts.

But Lucero, who is playing his final year with the Maroons, said he simply did what is expected from all of his teammates.

"You know, all of us have the responsibility of going in there and giving our best every single moment we're on the floor whether its 1 second or 30 minutes, you know? For me, I'm just trying to do that," said Lucero after the game.

"It's been what I'm trying to do throughout my whole career not just here. And I guess especially now, you know, this is it for this season so there's nothing left to do but to leave it on the floor," he added.

Lucero also drew inspiration from his fellow Maroons, who continued to buck odds just to chip in to UP's back-to-back hopes.

"We gotta a lot of guys, I mean, guys playing through injuries, guys playing sick, and all that so, I'm glad that all of us were able to come together as one and give it our best," he said.

A member of the Mythical Team last season, Lucero hopes to finish his career with the Fighting Maroons on a rousing note.

The Filipino-American flyer and his teammates will attempt to sweep Ateneo and claim the championship in Game Two on Wednesday, December 14, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

