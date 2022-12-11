Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:07 p.m.) – The UP Fighting Maroons are on the verge of completing a rare feat as they gun for their second UAAP title this year after winning Game One of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals, 72-66, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Clamping down on defense to force Ateneo to out-of-system shots, the defending champions thus moved one win away from back-to-back titles.

After a hot start on offense, UP did their dirty work on the defensive end as they stymied all of Ateneo's comeback efforts.

"Defensively, we started well. Yung movement ng bola was really there. I like the way na 'yung team looked for the open man. Na-sustain." said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

"[Ateneo] had their run kanina, but at least na-sustain namin in the fourth." he added.

The Blue Eagles were constantly within shouting distance but could never get over the hump after Maroons led by as much as 12 points, 34-22, in the first half.

The Blue Eagles sliced the lead to as small as two, 58-56, off an Ange Kouame triple with 7:24 left in the game.

But Zavier Lucero came out with a huge block on Chris Koon, which gave way for a Harold Alarcon triple on the other end to give UP breathing space anew, 61-56, with 6:39 ticks to go.

Alarcon also converted on a huge contested triple that pushed the Maroons' advantage to 10, 68-58, to cap off a 10-2 run with 4:39 remaining.

The Eagles went down swinging, though, as they were once again threatening a comeback when they moved within four, 70-66, with less than two minutes left.

However, defense once again spelled the difference as Lucero denied a Kouame putback with 33 ticks left to give the ball back to UP, which kept the score as it was.

While the Maroons were unable to pad their lead in the late goings, their defense also denied an Ateneo basket, which helped them hold on for the victory.

JD Cagulangan tacked on two free throws to arrive at the final score. He finished with 12 markers.

Lucero led UP in the win with 14 points, 11 boards, two assists and two blocks.

Alarcon added 11 markers, four boards, two assists and a steal.

Forthsky Padrigao and Kouame paced Ateneo in the loss with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

UP looks for the close out in Game Two on Wednesday, December 14, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

UP 72 -- Lucero 14, Cagulangan 12, Alarcon 11, Diouf 9, Gonzales 8, Tamayo 7, Galinato 6, Spencer 5, Fortea 0, Abadiano 0.

ATENEO 66 -- Padrigao 16, Kouame 15, Ildefonso 10, Andrade 10, Koon 9, Lazaro 3, Chiu 2, Gomez 1, Ballungay 0, Daves 0, Quitevis 0, Lao 0.

Quarters: 28-19, 42-35, 54-50, 72-66.