^

Sports

Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 8:28pm
Maroons clip Blue Eagles to gain early UAAP finals lead
UP's Zavier Lucero
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 9:07 p.m.) – The UP Fighting Maroons are on the verge of completing a rare feat as they gun for their second UAAP title this year after winning Game One of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals, 72-66, at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Clamping down on defense to force Ateneo to out-of-system shots, the defending champions thus moved one win away from back-to-back titles.

After a hot start on offense, UP did their dirty work on the defensive end as they stymied all of Ateneo's comeback efforts. 

"Defensively, we started well. Yung movement ng bola was really there. I like the way na 'yung team looked for the open man. Na-sustain." said UP head coach Goldwin Monteverde.

"[Ateneo] had their run kanina, but at least na-sustain namin in the fourth." he added.

The Blue Eagles were constantly within shouting distance but could never get over the hump after Maroons led by as much as 12 points, 34-22, in the first half.

The Blue Eagles sliced the lead to as small as two, 58-56, off an Ange Kouame triple with 7:24 left in the game.

But Zavier Lucero came out with a huge block on Chris Koon, which gave way for a Harold Alarcon triple on the other end to give UP breathing space anew, 61-56, with 6:39 ticks to go.

Alarcon also converted on a huge contested triple that pushed the Maroons' advantage to 10, 68-58, to cap off a 10-2 run with 4:39 remaining.

The Eagles went down swinging, though, as they were once again threatening a comeback when they moved within four, 70-66, with less than two minutes left.

However, defense once again spelled the difference as Lucero denied a Kouame putback with 33 ticks left to give the ball back to UP, which kept the score as it was.

While the Maroons were unable to pad their lead in the late goings, their defense also denied an Ateneo basket, which helped them hold on for the victory.

JD Cagulangan tacked on two free throws to arrive at the final score. He finished with 12 markers.

Lucero led UP in the win with 14 points, 11 boards, two assists and two blocks.

Alarcon added 11 markers, four boards, two assists and a steal.

Forthsky Padrigao and Kouame paced Ateneo in the loss with 16 and 15 points, respectively.

UP looks for the close out in Game Two on Wednesday, December 14, at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Scores:

UP 72 -- Lucero 14, Cagulangan 12, Alarcon 11, Diouf 9, Gonzales 8, Tamayo 7, Galinato 6, Spencer 5, Fortea 0, Abadiano 0.
ATENEO 66 -- Padrigao 16, Kouame 15, Ildefonso 10, Andrade 10, Koon 9, Lazaro 3, Chiu 2, Gomez 1, Ballungay 0, Daves 0, Quitevis 0, Lao 0.

Quarters: 28-19, 42-35, 54-50, 72-66.

BASKETBALL

UAAP

UP FIGHTING MAROONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Manny

All eyes on Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 21 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in a six-round exhibition in Goyang, a Seoul satellite city, this morning (Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

By Luisa Morales | 10 hours ago
Adiwang, who tore his ACL in an all-Filipino bout against Jeremy Miado at ONE X last March, looks to bounce back not just...
Sports
fbtw
Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

Rondina, Gonzaga win gold in Subic beach volley

3 hours ago
Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga beat Genesa Jane “Jen” Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez, 22-24, 21-12, 15-12, in...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi ready for big Malaysian Am foray

Malixi ready for big Malaysian Am foray

By Jan Veran | 8 hours ago
The 15-year-old Filipina ace will be coming into the event with a renewed confidence in putting and with an added yardage...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Frilles scores brace as Filipinas rout Papua New Guinea

Frilles scores brace as Filipinas rout Papua New Guinea

By Luisa Morales | 2 hours ago
Frilles opened the scoring near the half hour mark as Jessika Cowart exploited a short goal kick and dispossessed the Lakatois....
Sports
fbtw
Sibol Dota2, Mobile Legends squads strike silver in World Esports Championships

Sibol Dota2, Mobile Legends squads strike silver in World Esports Championships

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
It is a silver finish for the Philippines' National Esports team Sibol as its Dota 2 and Mobile Legends squads yielded to...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP women&rsquo;s hoops: Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Archers for record-tying 7-peat

UAAP women’s hoops: Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Archers for record-tying 7-peat

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Despite a hiccup against La Salle in eliminations that saw their perfect record blemished and a historic 108-game win streak...
Sports
fbtw
Arcilla masters Kinaadman, claims Zentro Open crown

Arcilla masters Kinaadman, claims Zentro Open crown

5 hours ago
It was the veteran Davis Cupper’s fourth Open singles victory in the season about to end as he continued to roll back...
Sports
fbtw
UST's third straight MVP a testament to Haydee Ong's program, says Soriano

UST's third straight MVP a testament to Haydee Ong's program, says Soriano

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Soriano, who follows up back-to-back MVPs from Grace Irebu back in UAAP Season 81 and 82, credited the accolade to veteran...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with