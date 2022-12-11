UAAP womenâ€™s hoops: Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Archers for record-tying 7-peat

UAAP women’s hoops: Lady Bulldogs maul Lady Archers for record-tying 7-peat

MANILA, Philippines — It was order restored for the NU Lady Bulldogs as they once again ruled the UAAP women’s basketball tournament, beating the DLSU Lady Archers 76-64 in Game Two of the finals at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Sunday.

Despite a hiccup against La Salle in eliminations that saw their perfect record blemished and a historic 108-game win streak snapped, the NU Lady Bulldogs continued to be the gold standard for collegiate women’s hoops as they claimed their seventh straight title.

NU ties a league record of most consecutive championships in basketball, matching UE’s record from 1965 to 1972. Of note, though, is that UE shared the title with UST in 1969 as co-champions.

The Lady Bulldogs rode a 19-4 run to end the first quarter to take the 16-point lead after 10 minutes of play, 27-11.

They ballooned their lead to as big as 23 points, off of free throws from Princess Fabruada, 57-34, with 1:50 left in the third.

La Salle were unable to regain any momentum as they only managed to get within 14, 51-65, midway thru the fourth salvo.

Kristine Cayabyab, who was hailed Finals MVP, led the Lady Bulldogs in Game Two with 18 points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

Angel Surada added 10 points, nine boards, three assists, and a steal.

Charmine Torres paced La Salle in the losing effort with 29 points.

The scores:

NU (76) -- Cayabyab 18, Surada 10, Edimo Tiky 9, Clarin 8, Cacho 6, Pingol 6, Bartolo 5, Canuto 4, Fabruada 4, Villareal 4, Betanio 2, Solis 0, Barroquillo 0, Dimaunahan 0, Ico 0.

DLSU (64) -- Torres 29, Niantcho 13, Arciga 8, Sario 7, Binaohan 5, De La Paz 2, Jimenez 2, Ahmed 2.

Quarterscores: 27-11, 42-27, 61-40, 76-64