Arcilla masters Kinaadman, claims Zentro Open crown

Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 3:28pm
Arcilla masters Kinaadman, claims Zentro Open crown
Johnny Arcilla
Sourced photo

MANILA, Philippines — Johnny Arcilla re-asserted his mastery over Charles Kinaadman, pulling through in a wild first set skirmish then dominating the next for a 6-4, 6-0 victory in the Zentro Open National Open Championships at the Zentro Tennis and Recreational courts in Apalit, Pampanga Sunday.

It was the veteran Davis Cupper’s fourth Open singles victory in the season about to end as he continued to roll back the years in pursuit of more titles against a slew of younger rivals and rising players in Group A tournaments of the circuit presented by Dunlop.

The 10-time PCA Open champion Arcilla also foiled Kinaadman, 6-2, 6-4, in last week’s finals of the Brookside Open with his latest romp bringing his title run to four this year following victories in Puerto Princesa and in Pintaflores Festival in San Carlos, Negros Occidental, which served as part of the PPS-PEPP circuit put up by Palawan Pawnshop president/CEO Bobby Castro.

He actually broke Kinaadman twice in the opening set while holding serve thrice to threaten a rout. But the Gov. Jubahib Cup winner in Davao del Norte last September fought back with two breaks, the last in the ninth game, to pull within 4-5.

But the top-seeded Arcilla cut short his rally, breaking back in the 10th to seize control of their match.

He went 5-0 again in the next frame but this time, Arcilla broke Kinaadman in the sixth in shutout fashion to complete another straight-set roll over the 24-year-old Cebuano worth P50,000.

On his way to the title faceoff, Arcilla trampled Joseph Tiamson, 6-2, 6-2, eased past Noel Damian Jr., 6-3, 6-0, then routed doubles partner Nilo Ledama, 6-0, 6-1, in the semis of the event sponsored by Newtech Mega Transport Solutions, Hacienda Galea, People’s General Insurance, Corp., Subic Truckboy International and Dingalan Fireworks.

Kinaadman, who received P25,000, repulsed Exequiel Jucutan, 7-6(3), 6-0, survived Eric Jed Olivarez, 4-6, 6-1, 10-7, and upended No. 2 Jose Maria Pague, winner of the Buglasan Open last Oct., 6-4, 6-0, in the tournament backed by Top 1 Movers Worldwide, IBX Cargo Corp., Cinco Enterprises, Inc., Gotobox Express Malolos and Amarab Int’l Travel and Tours.

Meanwhile, the Open singles action shifts to City of Naga, Cebu for the Dagitab Festival Open, supported by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating), on Dec. 14-21. For details, contact event organizer Bobby Mangunay at 09154046464.

