Pacquiao dominates Yoo in exhibition bout

MANILA, Philippines – Manny Pacquiao, as expected, proved too much to handle for Korean YouTuber DK Yoo, who held on for dear life and eventually survived the Filipino icon’s onslaught in their six-round exhibition fight at the Korea International Exhibition Center in Goyang, South Korea on Sunday.

Pacquiao shrugged off a slow start and battered the taller Yoo with flurries to the body to waltz his way to a unanimous decision victory.

The fight, billed as a charity match whose proceeds will go to the victims of the war in Ukraine as well to Pacquiao’s housing project for the homeless, started flat with both protagonists feeling each other out.

Action started to build up in the second round as Yoo spammed Pacquiao with jabs — until the former eight-division world champion decided that playtime is over.

The 43-year-old Pacquiao, who last stepped in the ring in August 2019, then flashed traces of his old aggressiveness, which proved just enough to have Yoo fighting for survival.

The boxing legend walked Yoo down with combinations whose effect was too tremendous for the home fighter that the latter slumped into a corner right after the bell sounded to end Round 5.

Pacquiao finally knocked the Korean down in the final round but came short of stopping his foe, who was too gassed that he looked to be on the verge of quitting.

But Yoo, a martial arts experts who boasts over 650,000 subscribers on YouTube, lived to see the end of the fight.

Pacquiao, who retired after losing to Yordenis Ugas two years ago, was then asked whether he looks to return and take a serious fight next year.

“You’ll see,” he said in brief interview in the ring.