^

Sports

Superal ends up T-61st as rain washes out Singapore Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 3:09pm
Superal ends up T-61st as rain washes out Singapore Open
Princess Superal

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal rued the missed chance to improve on her tied for 61st place ranking as incessant rain washed out the final round of the inaugural Singapore Women’s Open, reducing the S$1.1 million championship to a 36-hole affair.

Superal was all poised for a last-ditch charge after rallying with a four-birdie binge in the last five holes to salvage a 71 and make the cut Saturday but adverse weather conditions early Sunday forced the organizers to cancel Round 3, basing the tournament result on the scores after 36 holes.

Ji Young Park took the crown with an 11-under 133 after a second round 67, beating fellow Koreans Jung Min Hong and So Young Lee, who matched 66s, and Hyun Kyung Park, who carded a 69, for 134s.

The inaugural edition of the event was actually approved to take place before the pandemic but was held back due to restrictions. But heavy rain cut short its keenly waited staging, spoiling what could’ve been a wild final round battle with only four strokes separating 15 players.

While Superal was too far behind to pose a threat, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who made an impact by winning the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup in Indonesia where she bested a slew of aces, including now world No. 1 Lydia Ko and South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu, was all set for a final round assault after putting up a blistering finish that featured four straight birdies from No. 14 that netted her a spot in the final 18 holes.

“Sayang, she was all set for a charge and was hoping to improve on her placing. But the rain just wouldn’t stop,” said Superal’s mentor and long-time swing coach Bong Lopez.

He added his ward will take a break during the holiday and will resume training early next month in preparation for her Step Up Tour campaign in Japan where she has a full card with berths in 10 to 15 tournaments in the LPGA of Japan Tour.

GOLF
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 2 days ago
It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Manny

All eyes on Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 16 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in a six-round exhibition in Goyang, a Seoul satellite city, this morning (Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
Bernabe lifted the NU Pep Squad to cheerdance royalty, winning seven CDC titles in the last nine editions of the competition....
Sports
fbtw
Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Adiwang, who tore his ACL in an all-Filipino bout against Jeremy Miado at ONE X last March, looks to bounce back not just...
Sports
fbtw
Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption

Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption

By John Bryan Ulanday | 16 hours ago
Retention versus redemption is the name of the game as reigning champion University of the Philippines and former three-time...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Arcilla masters Kinaadman, claims Zentro Open crown

Arcilla masters Kinaadman, claims Zentro Open crown

1 hour ago
It was the veteran Davis Cupper’s fourth Open singles victory in the season about to end as he continued to roll back...
Sports
fbtw
UST's third straight MVP a testament to Haydee Ong's program, says Soriano

UST's third straight MVP a testament to Haydee Ong's program, says Soriano

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Soriano, who follows up back-to-back MVPs from Grace Irebu back in UAAP Season 81 and 82, credited the accolade to veteran...
Sports
fbtw
Superal ends up T-61st as rain washes out Singapore Open

Superal ends up T-61st as rain washes out Singapore Open

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Superal was all poised for a last-ditch charge after rallying with a four-birdie binge in the last five holes to salvage a...
Sports
fbtw
Malixi ready for big Malaysian Am foray

Malixi ready for big Malaysian Am foray

By Jan Veran | 3 hours ago
The 15-year-old Filipina ace will be coming into the event with a renewed confidence in putting and with an added yardage...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina zeroes in on Tour card with 69 anew

Ardina zeroes in on Tour card with 69 anew

By Jan Veran | 5 hours ago
Though she barely moved to joint 31st with a 489 aggregate after seven rounds of play at two venues, the ICTSI-backed Ardina...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with