Superal ends up T-61st as rain washes out Singapore Open

MANILA, Philippines — Princess Superal rued the missed chance to improve on her tied for 61st place ranking as incessant rain washed out the final round of the inaugural Singapore Women’s Open, reducing the S$1.1 million championship to a 36-hole affair.

Superal was all poised for a last-ditch charge after rallying with a four-birdie binge in the last five holes to salvage a 71 and make the cut Saturday but adverse weather conditions early Sunday forced the organizers to cancel Round 3, basing the tournament result on the scores after 36 holes.

Ji Young Park took the crown with an 11-under 133 after a second round 67, beating fellow Koreans Jung Min Hong and So Young Lee, who matched 66s, and Hyun Kyung Park, who carded a 69, for 134s.

The inaugural edition of the event was actually approved to take place before the pandemic but was held back due to restrictions. But heavy rain cut short its keenly waited staging, spoiling what could’ve been a wild final round battle with only four strokes separating 15 players.

While Superal was too far behind to pose a threat, the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who made an impact by winning the inaugural Asia Pacific Cup in Indonesia where she bested a slew of aces, including now world No. 1 Lydia Ko and South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu, was all set for a final round assault after putting up a blistering finish that featured four straight birdies from No. 14 that netted her a spot in the final 18 holes.

“Sayang, she was all set for a charge and was hoping to improve on her placing. But the rain just wouldn’t stop,” said Superal’s mentor and long-time swing coach Bong Lopez.

He added his ward will take a break during the holiday and will resume training early next month in preparation for her Step Up Tour campaign in Japan where she has a full card with berths in 10 to 15 tournaments in the LPGA of Japan Tour.