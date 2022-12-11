^

Malixi ready for big Malaysian Am foray

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 12:57pm
Rianne Malixi

MANILA, Philippines — Rianne Malixi leaves for Malaysia Monday, eager and ready to do battle against the best and rising stars in the region in the Malaysian Amateur Open which gets under way Thursday in Johor Bahru.

The 15-year-old Filipina ace will be coming into the event with a renewed confidence in putting and with an added yardage to her distance following a rigorous training in the lead-up to the 72-hole championship.

“My preparations (for the Malaysian Am Open) went well. I have been practicing a lot more in my putting, which was my main focus the past few weeks,” said Malixi, seeking to cap a prolific season that saw her post two victories on the AJGA (American Junior Golf Association) Tour, win the Thai Junior World Championship and sweep all her three stints on the Ladies Philippine Golf Tour.

She, however, fell short of her bid for a seventh crown in the recent ICTSI Villamor Match Play. But the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who also missed nailing the Thailand Amateur Open crown in sudden death and finished joint third in the Women’s Amateur Asia Pacific Championship, expects to come out of that setback a lot tougher and stronger, making her a top contender in this week’s battle.

“I've been stretching more than I work out just to avoid stiff muscles but I've gotten stronger in distance, hitting it 5-10 yards more,” added Malixi, who also graced a junior golf tournament and provided inspiration to the youngsters in Pampanga recently.

“It will be a fun week,” said Malixi, who will be playing in Malaysia for the first time in three years.

Meanwhile, there will be no holiday break for the young star, who will be heading back to the US to compete in three amateur tournaments in Florida from December 25 to January 19.

She has also plotted her schedule for next year.

“My immediate plan for next year is to get exposures where stronger fields are available to gain experience and bring my game to maturity,” she said.

For many, however, Malixi is already ripe for the picking. With a little fine-tuning and sharpening of her short game and putting, her game should reach her target level starting next season.

That includes breaking into the elite group of amateurs in the world.

“My main target is to get into the Top 30 in the world rankings,” said Malixi.

She was actually at No. 312 early in the season but improved to No. 212 last August before moving to No. 175 after the Women’s Amateur As-Pac tilt.

From her current spot to a Top 30 ranking next year should be a tough block to hurdle for Malixi. But she has been used to facing and bucking overwhelming odds in her young career that another test of such degree would hardly rattle her.

That’s why she’s staying in the ranks, dismissing some quarters’ clamor for her to go big-time. In fact, her camp has even received feelers from top colleges in the US although they aren’t allowed to communicate until July next year.

“Yes, I plan to turn pro but in a few years’ time or after college. It will also depend on when I think and feel I’m ready,” said Malixi.

