Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 11:09am
Lito Adiwang
ONE Championship

MANILA, Philippines — Team Lakay's Lito Adiwang will return to the ONE Championship Circle almost a year removed from injury with a bout against Mansur Malachiev in the ONE Fight Night 6: Superbon vs Allazov card on January 14 in Bangkok.

Adiwang, who tore his ACL in an all-Filipino bout against Jeremy Miado at ONE X last March, looks not only to bounce back from his injury, but also to make his late father proud.

The Team Lakay dynamo's father passed away this October, and with all the struggles he has been through, Adiwang is looking to come swinging.

"With the trials in my career and life, I've tasted defeat in the game, injury, and losses in life. It's painful and demoralizing. I did reach my breaking point, but [I know] that if I [succumb] to this emotional and painful feeling, this can be my downfall," Adiwang said.  

"This time, I just need to hold my head up high. I need to collect and compose myself and hold on to my belief that God put me here for a reason, and that I still have a purpose to fulfill — to become a champion in my career," he added.

Adiwang admitted that it was a heavy burden to bear, especially after asking his father to hold on for just a bit longer to hopefully see him compete in Bangkok. But it wasn't meant to be.

But the strawweight conteder comes into Thailand knowing that his parents, who have now both passed, will be looking over him as he tries to channel all the pain and frustration into something good in the ONE Circle.

"With the help of martial arts, I know that I can put my pain and frustration into training and it can ease my pain. I got something that I will put my mind and focus on. Also, I want to fulfill my promise to my father to fight in January," said Adiwang.  

"I am happy that I at least saw both of my parents happy in my career as a martial artist before they moved on to the next life, even if I did not finish the [university] degree just like they wanted. But I showed them that martial arts is where I belong, and I used it to change our lives for the better," he continued.

Adiwang looks to put a stop to a two-bout slide as he returns against Malachiev and hopes to put himself back into contender status for the strawweight belt.

Recently, Adiwang's stablemate Joshua Pacio lost the ONE Strawweight World Championship to American Jarred Brooks in ONE 164 in Manila.

MMA

ONE CHAMPIONSHIP

TEAM LAKAY
