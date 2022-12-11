^

Sports

Ardina zeroes in on Tour card with 69 anew

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 10:58am
Ardina zeroes in on Tour card with 69 anew
Dottie Ardina

MANILA, Philippines — Not much of a force in power, Dottie Ardina flashed superb ball control and birdied the last two par-5s as she fired a second straight three-under 69 to close in on a full LPGA Tour status in the penultimate round of the two-week Q-Series in Dothan, Alabama Saturday (Sunday, Manila time).

Though she barely moved to joint 31st with a 489 aggregate after seven rounds of play at two venues, the ICTSI-backed Ardina is well within target of a Top 45 finish with an eye of making it into the Top 20 at the close of the grueling elims at the Highland Oaks course at the Robert Trent Jones Trail Sunday (Monday in Manila).

Those who will finish in the Top 20 and ties will earn Category 14 status while those ending up at 21st-45th will gain Category 15 status and a full spot on the Epson Tour. The better status, the more event one gets to play and the more tournaments, the more chances one has to finish high enough in the CME Points list to keep a card for the next season and avoid another trip to the Q-Series.

Those who will finish outside of the Top 45 and ties will settle for Epson Tour status.

Bianca Pagdanganan could be heading to that group as she stayed way off the cutoff line despite a 68, her 497 total, marred by a disastrous 80 in the fifth round, placing her at tied 67th going to the final 18 holes, six strokes adrift of the Top 45 and ties.

Needing to churn out a low round to stay in the hunt, Pagdanganan, who has made the grade in her past two Q-Series stints, birdied No. 10 from where she teed off and shot back-to-back birdies from No. 15. But three straight bogeys ruined her charge although she checked her skid with a birdie on the third hole then closed out with three straight birdies for a 33-35.

Ardina likewise went on a strong start and birdied the first two holes then came out of a mishap on No. 5 with birdies on Nos. 11 and 15, both par-5s, as she matched her sixth round output at Highland Oaks to improve from a share of 32nd in the sixth round.

But with a 13-under 489 total, Ardina stays three strokes behind the Top 20 and ties group although she remains hopeful of putting up a stronger finishing kick to gain a Category 14 status or at least maintaining her current spot to guarantee a spot in majority of the events in next year’s edition of the world's premier ladies circuit.

Korean Hae Ran Ryu, meanwhile, shot a solid 66 to seize control with a 477 aggregate, two shots ahead of erstwhile leader Isi Gabsa, who wavered with a 72 after a scorching 64 Saturday and dropped to joint second at 479 with fellow German Aline Krauter, who charged back with a 68.

Polly Mack, also from Germany, likewise sizzled with a 66 to tie Colombia’s Valery Plata, who put in a second straight 69, at fourth at 480, ensuring a wild, fierce duel for top honors in the final round of the 144-hole elims.

Recommended
