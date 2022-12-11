King Pirates parry Kingsmen for PCAP Open Conference title

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig King Pirates survived a stiff challenge from the Negros Kingsmen in the Grand Finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) to claim the Open Conference title on Saturday.

It was the toughest one in the last two conferences, one where each of the two sets were decided by one-point that also went into Armageddon that was also decided by a single point.

Negros looked to pull off the mother of all professional chess upsets when they took the first set, 11-10.

Down 3-4 after blitz play, Negros’ chalked up huge points from boards three to seven after being blanked on the top two boards by the King Pirates’ twin-GM attack of Oliver Barbosa and Mark Paragua.

It was the reverse in the second set as the Kingsmen took blitz play, 4-3, behind FM David Elorta, WIM Bernadette Galas, NM Edmundo Gatus, and Ellan Asuela.

But the King Pirates’ IM Sherily Cua and IM Cris Ramayrat Jr. won their boards to help give Pasig an 11-10 win to send the game into extra boards.

Once there, Barbosa and Paragua topped Elorta and Asuela respectively to grab the 2-1 win. Only IM Joel Pimentel was able to get a point for Negros.

It was a sorry loss for Negros that seemed to have the upper hand at some turn. But the star-studded line-up of Pasig was too much to overcome.

The Open Conference title is Pasig’s second in a row after they annexed the Wesley So Cup.

They joined San Juan — that finished fourth place after a loss in the battle for third to the Davao Chess Eagles — as the only two-conference champions in PCAP.

However, the difference is, they pulled off the feat in one calendar year as San Juan’s two consecutive titles bridged the first and second seasons of PCAP.

Barbosa is the only player to have won a championship with two different teams. He won two with San Juan and was the Most Valuable Player of the first season.

Pasig lost only two matches in this conference.

Negros picked up their second consecutive trophy — one that shows their ascent into the league’s elite.

During the last Wesley So Cup, the Kingsmen finished third when they defeated San Juan. And now, they have a second place trophy.

No doubt, when the league kicks off its third season next year, Negros will be one of the favorites to challenge for the All-Filipino Cup.

San Juan’s consolation is they have a trophy from each of the six conferences of the two PCAP seasons.