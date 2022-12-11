^

Sports

King Pirates parry Kingsmen for PCAP Open Conference title

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 11, 2022 | 10:52am
King Pirates parry Kingsmen for PCAP Open Conference title
The Pasig King Pirates
Courtesy of Rick Olivares

MANILA, Philippines — The Pasig King Pirates survived a stiff challenge from the Negros Kingsmen in the Grand Finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) to claim the Open Conference title on Saturday.

It was the toughest one in the last two conferences, one where each of the two sets were decided by one-point that also went into Armageddon that was also decided by a single point.

Negros looked to pull off the mother of all professional chess upsets when they took the first set, 11-10. 

Down 3-4 after blitz play, Negros’ chalked up huge points from boards three to seven after being blanked on the top two boards by the King Pirates’ twin-GM attack of Oliver Barbosa and Mark Paragua.

It was the reverse in the second set as the Kingsmen took blitz play, 4-3, behind FM David Elorta, WIM Bernadette Galas, NM Edmundo Gatus, and Ellan Asuela. 

But the King Pirates’ IM Sherily Cua and IM Cris Ramayrat Jr. won their boards to help give Pasig an 11-10 win to send the game into extra boards.

Once there, Barbosa and Paragua topped Elorta and Asuela respectively to grab the 2-1 win. Only IM Joel Pimentel was able to get a point for Negros.

It was a sorry loss for Negros that seemed to have the upper hand at some turn. But the star-studded line-up of Pasig was too much to overcome.

The Open Conference title is Pasig’s second in a row after they annexed the Wesley So Cup. 

They joined San Juan — that finished fourth place after a loss in the battle for third to the Davao Chess Eagles — as the only two-conference champions in PCAP. 

However, the difference is, they pulled off the feat in one calendar year as San Juan’s two consecutive titles bridged the first and second seasons of PCAP.

Barbosa is the only player to have won a championship with two different teams. He won two with San Juan and was the Most Valuable Player of the first season. 

Pasig lost only two matches in this conference. 

Negros picked up their second consecutive trophy — one that shows their ascent into the league’s elite. 

During the last Wesley So Cup, the Kingsmen finished third when they defeated San Juan. And now, they have a second place trophy. 

No doubt, when the league kicks off its third season next year, Negros will be one of the favorites to challenge for the All-Filipino Cup.

San Juan’s consolation is they have a trophy from each of the six conferences of the two PCAP seasons.

CHESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
All eyes on Manny

All eyes on Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in a six-round exhibition in Goyang, a Seoul satellite city, this morning (Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when...
Sports
fbtw
NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 15 hours ago
Bernabe lifted the NU Pep Squad to cheerdance royalty, winning seven CDC titles in the last nine editions of the competition....
Sports
fbtw

Knights: Team of destiny?

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
A three-peat feat beckons as Letran goes all out to finish off College of St. Benilde and complete a glorious finals sweep in NCAA Season 98 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw

Cars staked for aces in S’woods’ Chairman’s Cup

12 hours ago
A brand new pair of Mitsubishi Strada and Expander will be up for grabs as hole-in-one prizes in the 2022 Chairman’s Charity Cup, which gets going Dec. 16-17 at the Manila Southwoods’ Legends and Masters...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

Adiwang returns from ACL injury, fights Malachiev in ONE Fight Night 6

By Luisa Morales | 57 minutes ago
Adiwang, who tore his ACL in an all-Filipino bout against Jeremy Miado at ONE X last March, looks to bounce back not just...
Sports
fbtw
Ardina zeroes in on Tour card with 69 anew

Ardina zeroes in on Tour card with 69 anew

By Jan Veran | 1 hour ago
Though she barely moved to joint 31st with a 489 aggregate after seven rounds of play at two venues, the ICTSI-backed Ardina...
Sports
fbtw
France battle past England as Morocco make World Cup history

France battle past England as Morocco make World Cup history

1 hour ago
France will face the surprising north Africans in a semi-final on Wednesday, earning their place when Olivier Giroud's header...
Sports
fbtw
Bernabe leaves NU Pep with &lsquo;memorable&rsquo; championships

Bernabe leaves NU Pep with ‘memorable’ championships

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Just as her team won their 7th UAAP Cheerdance Competition (CDC) crown in the past nine editions of the contest, Bernabe said...
Sports
fbtw
Gutsy Pinay pairs assured of Beach Pro Tour medals

Gutsy Pinay pairs assured of Beach Pro Tour medals

12 hours ago
The pairs of Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga and Genesa Jane Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez disposed of their respective...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with