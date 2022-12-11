Zamboanga extends title series

Jayvee Marcelino presides over Zamboanga's offense against Rizal on Friday.

MANILA, Philippines — Jayvee Marcelino won’t stay behind the shadows of his twin brother Jaycee forever.

Hours after Jaycee was named MVP of the OKbet-MPBL (Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League) 4th Season Presented by Xtreme Friday night, Jayvee earned best player honors in powering Zamboanga Family’s Brand Sardines to a 75-65 win over Nueva Ecija in Game 3 of the national finals at the Mayor Vitaliano Agan Coliseum in Zamboanga City.

Jayvee fired 22 points, grabbed seven rebounds and handed three assists as Zamboanga foiled Nueva Ecija’s title series sweep bid.

Jaycee was held to nine points but proved his all-around value again with 10 rebounds, nine assists and four steals.

Ralph Tansingco also provided scoring support with 15, all from triples, while Chris Dumapig contributed 10 points and nine rebounds for the squad of coach Vic Ycasiano.

Nueva Ecija, which won Game 1, 81-75, and Game 2, 75-74, got 15 points and eight rebounds from Michael Mabulac.