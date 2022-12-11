^

Sports

Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption

John Bryan Ulanday - The Philippine Star
December 11, 2022 | 12:00am
Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption
The UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles collide for the crown in UAAP Season 85 in Game 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Retention versus redemption is the name of the game as reigning champion University of the Philippines and former three-time titlist Ateneo put another leaf on their storied rivalry in starting their UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball best-of-three finals today at the MOA Arena.

For the second straight and third overall in the last four seasons, the Katipunan rivals collide in the finale with the Fighting Maroons shooting for another piece of history after ending a 36-year title drought last summer – at the expense of no less than the then Blue Eagles’ dynasty.

UP will be out to become the first team to win two UAAP titles in one year while Ateneo, on its sixth straight finals appearance all under the watch of master tactician Tab Baldwin, seeks reclaim the throne.

“Syempre, it means a lot to win two championships in one year. We’re happy that we’ll be getting another chance to win a championship,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde on the prospect of a twin title in 2022.

The archrivals lock horns at 6 p.m. after six-time reigning champion National U and La Salle mix it up in Game 2 of the women’s basketball finals at 1:30 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs go for the clincher after a lopsided 93-61 win in the opener.

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
For the second straight and third overall in the last four seasons, the Katipunan rivals collide once more with the Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Bernabe lifted the NU Pep Squad to cheerdance royalty, winning seven CDC titles in the last nine editions of the competition....
Sports
fbtw
Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Despite their sterling record in spot kicks in the World Cup, the honor of having the most belongs not to the Croats, but...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Blacklist, ECHO collide with compatriots in M4 group stages

Blacklist, ECHO collide with compatriots in M4 group stages

By Michelle Lojo | 14 hours ago
Filipino teams Blacklist International and ECHO Philippines will be facing fellow Filipinos in the opening matches of the...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 2 days ago
PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega secures visa for CODM world tiff

Smart Omega secures visa for CODM world tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 3 days ago
"We are excited to represent the Philippines in the worlds and we are grateful to everyone who made this stint possible, especially...
Sports
fbtw
Predator Gaming reaffirms mission to strengthen Philippine esports&nbsp;

Predator Gaming reaffirms mission to strengthen Philippine esports 

By Michelle Lojo | 4 days ago
The country's leading gaming hardware brand Predator Gaming continues to move forward with its long-term efforts to strengthen...
Sports
fbtw
Pride, patriotism key themes for MPL PH visual art in M4

Pride, patriotism key themes for MPL PH visual art in M4

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
The official Facebook page of the Mobile Legends Professional League Philippines posted the key visual art for the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Sibol Dota 2, MLBB squads march on as Tekken 7 bet bows out&nbsp;

Sibol Dota 2, MLBB squads march on as Tekken 7 bet bows out 

By Michelle Lojo | 5 days ago
It was a rollercoaster weekend for fans of the country's national esports team Sibol as it competed in three events at the...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with