Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption

The UP Fighting Maroons and the Ateneo Blue Eagles collide for the crown in UAAP Season 85 in Game 1 at the Mall of Asia Arena on Sunday.

MANILA, Philippines — Retention versus redemption is the name of the game as reigning champion University of the Philippines and former three-time titlist Ateneo put another leaf on their storied rivalry in starting their UAAP Season 85 men’s basketball best-of-three finals today at the MOA Arena.

For the second straight and third overall in the last four seasons, the Katipunan rivals collide in the finale with the Fighting Maroons shooting for another piece of history after ending a 36-year title drought last summer – at the expense of no less than the then Blue Eagles’ dynasty.

UP will be out to become the first team to win two UAAP titles in one year while Ateneo, on its sixth straight finals appearance all under the watch of master tactician Tab Baldwin, seeks reclaim the throne.

“Syempre, it means a lot to win two championships in one year. We’re happy that we’ll be getting another chance to win a championship,” said coach Goldwin Monteverde on the prospect of a twin title in 2022.

The archrivals lock horns at 6 p.m. after six-time reigning champion National U and La Salle mix it up in Game 2 of the women’s basketball finals at 1:30 p.m.

The Lady Bulldogs go for the clincher after a lopsided 93-61 win in the opener.