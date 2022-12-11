^

All eyes on Manny

Joaquin Henson - The Philippine Star
December 11, 2022 | 12:00am
Manny Pacquiao and DK Yoo
MANILA, Philippines — Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in a six-round exhibition in Goyang, a Seoul satellite city, this morning (Manila time) as the spotlight is on the only eight-division world boxing champion with the sport’s cognoscenti sizing up how he fights South Korean martial arts guru DK Yoo to determine if there’s still a future in marquee events for the Filipino icon.

It won’t exactly be a true test for Pacquiao. First, Yoo isn’t in Pacquiao’s class. They’re both 43 so age won’t be a factor. But Yoo isn’t a pro boxer. He’s the founder of something called the Wartime Combat System and a self-proclaimed master of 15 fighting disciplines. His claim to shame was tangling with former UFC brawler Bradley Scott in a boxing exhibition joke last year. Second, the fight is for six rounds with two minutes set for each frame. That time spectrum will hardly put Pacquiao’s stamina to a test. Third, no weight limit has been stipulated so it could come down to Yoo plodding and Pacquiao skating. In yesterday’s weigh-in, Pacquiao scaled 73.1 kg (161.2 pounds) and Yoo, 78.9 kg (173.9 poinds). If Yoo’s footspeed is compromised, he’ll be a sitting duck for Pacquiao’s rapid-fire combinations.

Pacquiao’s motivation in engaging Yoo is money – not for himself but for others. Whatever he earns from the event, Pacquiao will use to provide homes for his homeless countrymen and to build homes for war victims in Ukraine. Coming from humble beginnings, Pacquiao knows what it’s like to grow up without a home. Housing has been a priority in his personal fight against poverty. He has put up five Pacman Villages so far – in the Saranggani towns of Alabel, Malungon, Glan and Maasin and in General Santos City. The Alabel project’s beneficiaries are 200 families displaced by Typhoon Yolanda.

After Pacquiao accepted to do the gig in Korea, he got back to training in the gym and worked like a world title was at stake. Clearly, he missed the routine with the heavy bag, double-end ball and speedball. He missed the shadow boxing, pounding the mitts, sparring, drills, early morning runs and sweat all over his body. Pacquiao was reunited with his training team of Buboy Fernandez, Silen Fernandez and Nonoy Neri and it was like old times. Boxing has always been a passion for Pacquiao and it’s still in his veins. When the bell rings, it’s like being in a happy place. Boxing isn’t just a profession for Pacquiao, it’s a life-long love affair.

There is talk that if Pacquiao relives his glory days in the ring with Yoo, it could lead to another exhibition in February, this time at home where he hasn’t seen action since defeating Oscar Larios at the Smart Araneta Coliseum in 2006. If a sequel happens, it could be at the MOA Arena and Conor McGregor may be in the opposite corner. And if Pacquiao continues to set the world on fire, he might just be back in Las Vegas for a megabuck duel with a star like Ryan Garcia.

If there’s a road leading to a Pacquiao revival, it starts with the Yoo exhibition this morning. It’s the reason why there’s global interest in what transpires. Will Pacquiao dazzle like before? Will the exhibition be a dud? Will it fail as a test for Pacquiao’s level of competitiveness? We’ll find out soon enough.

