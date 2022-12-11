Knights: Team of destiny?

MANILA, Philippines — A three-peat feat beckons as Letran goes all out to finish off College of St. Benilde and complete a glorious finals sweep in NCAA Season 98 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Knights emerged victorious in a highly physical 81-75 Game One triumph also at the Big Dome last week that pushed them on the cusp of a third straight seniors crown and 20th overall.

And the magnificent boys from Muralla in Intramuros are now looking like a team of destiny, bearing the same poise and character shown in their last two championships.

The Knights, however, would have to accomplish the feat minus Kobe Monje and Kyle Tolentino, who will serve their one-game suspension for unsportsmanlike fouls committed in the opener.

Monje was tossed out for elbowing Macoy Marcos on the nape early in the second quarter while Tolentino was assessed a dangerous landing spot foul that sent Migz Oczon out of the game due to an ankle sprain early in the opening period.

The sprain was so severe that Oczon’s left ankle is still swollen at press time and he might just sit it out in Game Two scheduled at 3 p.m.

It is also uncertain whether the Blazers’ top outside shooter could make it to the deciding Game Three in Ynares Center in Antipolo City assuming the series goes that far.

Letran’s Paolo Javillonar was also heavily reprimanded for touching CSB’s Will Gozum’s “private parts” and the league ordered the former to apologize and do community service.

The league also stressed that a repeat infraction would result to stricter sanctions.

But CSB coach Charles Tiu doubts that the Knights would play less than the physicality that they are used to play each game despite the league clipping their wings.

“We need to find a way to have a better flow and not to be too tight. We have to find ways to match their physicality and to stop them inside,” Tiu yesterday told The STAR.

Tiu said the cramps that struck several of its players late including MVP leader Will Gozum, Migz Corteza and Robbie Nayve was due to tremendous pressure, not lack of conditioning.

“There’s nothing wrong with their conditioning, they’re perfectly fine. They were just tight and felling pressured,” said Tiu. “Corteza never cramped up the whole season and he cramped up after 12 minutes.”

“It happens being in the big finals stage, the pressure.

Tiu stressed the only way to address the issue is to play mentally tough.

“We’ve addressed it and they just have to be mentally tougher. But I tell you, we are in great physical shape,” he said.