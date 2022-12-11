PFFI, COPA seal partnership

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Finswimming Federation Inc. (PFFI) sealed an agreement with the Congress of Philippine Aquatics Inc. (COPA) on Saturday to form a competitive team for next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

COPA president and Batangas First District Congressman Eric Buhain signed the joint partnership memorandum of agreement (MOA) with PFFI president Maria Tatjana Claudeene Medina in front of over 400 young swimmers, coaches and parents who participated in the first COPA-Samahang Manlalangoy sa Pilipinas Christmas Friendship Swimfest at the Teofilo Ildefonso swimming pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Center.

Also witnessing the MOA signing were COPA officials Chito Rivera and Richard Luna and PFFI national coach Mary Ann Reyes.

“This is another milestone in our effort to unite all leaders not only in swimming but in the aquatic sports community. Kailangan nating magtulungan at magdamayan sa isa’t isa para sa ikatatagumpay ng sports. We’re grateful sa opportunity na ibinigay sa COPA ng PFFI,” said Buhain, a two-time swimming Olympian and holder of 15 SEA Games gold medals.

For her part, Medina expressed gratitude to COPA and to Buhain for lending a hand and provide the opportunity for their athletes to undergo high-level training.

“We’re happy and excited. With Cong. Buhain and the rest of COPA’s expertise may magandang resulta ito sa aming mga atleta,” said Medina.

Under the agreement, COPA will call a national tryout and recommend athletes to be included in the eight-man (four men and four women) national team for the Cambodia SEAG.