^

Sports

PFFI, COPA seal partnership

The Philippine Star
December 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Finswimming Federation Inc. (PFFI) sealed an agreement with the Congress of Philippine Aquatics Inc. (COPA) on Saturday to form a competitive team for next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.

COPA president and Batangas First District Congressman Eric Buhain signed the joint partnership memorandum of agreement (MOA) with PFFI president Maria Tatjana Claudeene Medina in front of over 400 young swimmers, coaches and parents who participated in the first COPA-Samahang Manlalangoy sa Pilipinas Christmas Friendship Swimfest at the Teofilo Ildefonso swimming pool inside the Rizal Memorial Sports Center.

Also witnessing the MOA signing were COPA officials Chito Rivera and Richard Luna and PFFI national coach Mary Ann Reyes.

“This is another milestone in our effort to unite all leaders not only in swimming but in the aquatic sports community. Kailangan nating magtulungan at magdamayan sa isa’t isa para sa ikatatagumpay ng sports. We’re grateful sa opportunity na ibinigay sa COPA ng PFFI,” said Buhain, a two-time swimming Olympian and holder of 15 SEA Games gold medals.

For her part, Medina expressed gratitude to COPA and to Buhain for lending a hand and provide the opportunity for their athletes to undergo high-level training.

“We’re happy and excited. With Cong. Buhain and the rest of COPA’s expertise may magandang resulta ito sa aming mga atleta,” said Medina.

Under the agreement, COPA will call a national tryout and recommend athletes to be included in the eight-man (four men and four women) national team for the Cambodia SEAG.

COPA

PFFI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
For the second straight and third overall in the last four seasons, the Katipunan rivals collide once more with the Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Bernabe lifted the NU Pep Squad to cheerdance royalty, winning seven CDC titles in the last nine editions of the competition....
Sports
fbtw
Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Despite their sterling record in spot kicks in the World Cup, the honor of having the most belongs not to the Croats, but...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Gutsy Pinay pairs assured of Beach Pro Tour medals

Gutsy Pinay pairs assured of Beach Pro Tour medals

1 hour ago
The pairs of Sisi Rondina and Jovelyn Gonzaga and Genesa Jane Eslapor and Floremel Rodriguez disposed of their respective...
Sports
fbtw
CJH, Time Cargo bag Fil-Am plums

CJH, Time Cargo bag Fil-Am plums

1 hour ago
Camp John Hay and Time Cargo Logistics ruled their respective divisions in the A-Division of the 72nd Fil-Am Men’s Invitational...
Sports
fbtw
Zamboanga extends title series

Zamboanga extends title series

1 hour ago
Jayvee Marcelino won’t stay behind the shadows of his twin brother Jaycee forever.
Sports
fbtw
Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption

Maroons-Eagles Part III: Retention vs Redemption

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
Retention versus redemption is the name of the game as reigning champion University of the Philippines and former three-time...
Sports
fbtw
All eyes on Manny

All eyes on Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in a six-round exhibition in Goyang, a Seoul satellite city, this morning (Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with