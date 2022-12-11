^

Judiciary Magis, DENR Warriors triumph

The Philippine Star
December 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez displayed his deadly marksmanship to share the limelight with defending champion Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the 9th UNTV Cup Wednesday at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Marquez conspired with former PBA player Chester Tolomia in leading the Judiciary Magis to a 96-76 demolition of the GSIS Furies while the DENR Warriors outlasted the PNP Responders, 81-72, in Group B of the event exclusively organized for public servants.

In the lone Group A match, Senate mauled Ombudsman, 94-29, in the most lopsided game in the tourney thus far.

Tolomia topscored for the Magis with 28 points but Marquez drew the loudest cheers from the bleachers by scoring all his 15 points from the three-point zone.

DENR
Philstar
