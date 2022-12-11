^

Sports

Cars staked for aces in S’woods’ Chairman’s Cup

The Philippine Star
December 11, 2022 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A brand new pair of Mitsubishi Strada and Expander will be up for grabs as hole-in-one prizes in the 2022 Chairman’s Charity Cup, which gets going Dec. 16-17 at the Manila Southwoods’ Legends and Masters courses in Carmona, Cavite.

Gran Sportivo is also putting up a golf cart while Newport World Resorts is offering villa accommodation with food and beverages for 10 persons for aces on designated holes.

The Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel is also staking a four-night Southeast Asia cruise for two, including of round-trip Manila-Singapore-Manila tickets for hole-in-one feats in the tournament backed by Platinum sponsors The Turf Company Inc., Agrexplore Corp., Malveda Properties & Development Corp., Starlux Airlines Co. Ltd., Newport World Resorts, Mit-Air Inc., Klio International Marketing Corp. and HBW Enterprises Co.

The Mitsubishi’s Xpander, Royal Caribbean’s Southeast Asia cruise and Newport World Resorts’ villa accommodation will be raffled off if no one scores an ace.

Registration is ongoing with fees at P5,000 + VAT, inclusive of giveaways, breakfast, awards lunch and raffle prizes. For inquiries, contact Manila Southwoods on (046) 419-8190 or (02) 8779-5590.

A field of 200 players each day will slug it out for top honors in various divisions in shotgun starts, including the overall gross in the men’s, ladies’ and senior’s divisions with titles to be disputed under the Individual Net Stableford Points for Members. The System 36 format will be applied in the Sponsors division.

The club also said the face-to-face awards rites will return and raffle program will be held at the Southwoods Veranda over a gala luncheon following the lifting of health restrictions.

Meanwhile, Abomar Equipment Sales Corp. heads the Gold sponsors list while the Silver backers are Hydrotech Irrigation & General Services, Le Chef, Inc., MRT Development Corp. and Suzuki Clubfitter.

Making up the Bronze sponsors list are BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management Corp., Escala Tagaytay Hotel, Federal Management & Maintenance, Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, GG&A Clubshares, G&W Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialists, Inc.;

Mr. Freeze Tube Ice, Inc., Poblador Bautista & Reyes Law Offices, RFM Corp., Smart Probe, Sojitz FUSO Phils. Corp., Stelsen Integrated Systems, Inc., The Manor & Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay, Timecargo Logistics Corp., Tri-Frame, Inc. and Warbird Security & Investigation Agency, Inc.

MANILA SOUTHWOODS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 9 hours ago
For the second straight and third overall in the last four seasons, the Katipunan rivals collide once more with the Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

Pacquiao vs Yoo exhibition fight to stream live on TapGo TV

By Rick Olivares | 1 day ago
It might be an exhibition match, but the world would like to see the legendary Manny Pacquiao at least one more time when...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

NU Pep coach steps down after clinching 7th UAAP crown

By Luisa Morales | 4 hours ago
Bernabe lifted the NU Pep Squad to cheerdance royalty, winning seven CDC titles in the last nine editions of the competition....
Sports
fbtw
Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

By Rick Olivares | 8 hours ago
Despite their sterling record in spot kicks in the World Cup, the honor of having the most belongs not to the Croats, but...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
All eyes on Manny

All eyes on Manny

By Joaquin Henson | 1 hour ago
Manny Pacquiao returns to the ring in a six-round exhibition in Goyang, a Seoul satellite city, this morning (Manila time)...
Sports
fbtw

Knights: Team of destiny?

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
A three-peat feat beckons as Letran goes all out to finish off College of St. Benilde and complete a glorious finals sweep in NCAA Season 98 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.
Sports
fbtw

PFFI, COPA seal partnership

1 hour ago
The Philippine Finswimming Federation Inc. sealed an agreement with the Congress of Philippine Aquatics Inc. on Saturday to form a competitive team for next year’s Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia.
Sports
fbtw

Judiciary Magis, DENR Warriors triumph

1 hour ago
Supreme Court Associate Justice Jose Midas Marquez displayed his deadly marksmanship to share the limelight with defending champion Department of Environment and Natural Resources in the 9th UNTV Cup Wednesday at...
Sports
fbtw

Cars staked for aces in S’woods’ Chairman’s Cup

1 hour ago
A brand new pair of Mitsubishi Strada and Expander will be up for grabs as hole-in-one prizes in the 2022 Chairman’s Charity Cup, which gets going Dec. 16-17 at the Manila Southwoods’ Legends and Masters...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with