Marquee last four set

Kings, Beermen join Hotshots, Dragon in semis

MANILA, Philippines — It’s a go for the Manila Clasico: 2022 Christmas season duel.

Third seed Barangay Ginebra cleared the path to a blockbuster PBA Commissioner’s Cup semifinal confrontation with No. 2 rival Magnolia after sealing a 2-0 quarterfinal sweep of NorthPort last night.

Taking the cue from the waiting Hotshots who already advanced Friday, the Gin Kings finished off the No. 6 Batang Pier with a 99-93 Game 2 clincher at the PhilSports Arena.

The Gin Kings unleashed a strong fightback in the second quarter to chip away the Batang Pier’s early 28-11 lead, wrested control in the third and held tough in the stretch to complete the follow-up to Wednesday’s 118-102 opening win.

Ginebra and Magnolia, which gained a quick passage to the Final Four with a 102-95 verdict over No. 7 Phoenix last Friday, face off in a best-of-five contest next week.

“We’ve had so many battles with that team. We know them well, they know us well,” said Ginebra coach Tim Cone of their sister team and heated nemesis.

“Hopefully the fans will come out and make it a loud gym and that will prop up both teams. I think it’s going to be a tremendous series,” he added.

The Gin Kings seized a 97-85 tear at the 2:46 mark of the fourth but saw it quickly trimmed down to four after a Kevin Ferrer and Arvin Tolentino-led 8-0 salvo for NorthPort.

The Batang Pier, however, failed to close in further as Ferrer and Jeff Chan missed back-to-back triples as LA Tenorio hit two dagger free throws for more breathing room, 99-93, with 20 seconds left.

“I’m concerned because we didn’t play that well tonight. We play like that against Magnolia and it’s not going to be much of a Clasico. We got to really pick it up,” said Cone.

“We had a little letdown at the start of the game and even when we got ahead, we had a lot of mental errors. That’s not really characteric of our team but it showed up today and we got to be able to play back-to-back games in the playoffs better than we did tonight.”

Defending champion San Miguel Beer also put away Last-8 opponent Converge, 120-107, to set up a marquee semis battle with top seed Bay Area beginning Wednesday.

The Beermen, who took the first match, 114-96, fended off the FiberXers’ spirited rally from 27 points down to wrap it up in two and continue their title-repeat bid versus a gigantic threat.

In his best outing since coming back from a nine-month layoff, Terrence Romeo fired 22 spiked by five triples to tow SMB in the scoring parade.