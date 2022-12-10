Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

Croatia's midfielder #10 Luka Modric controls the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Astounding aren’t they? Resilient? Gutsy?

All that and more can be heaped the way of Croatia following their 1-1 (4-2) win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

Even if the match went into a shootout, Croatia displayed their resiliency when they came back down from a 1-nil deficit late in extra time.

That match was also Croatia’s best match of this Qatar World Cup, meaning they are possibly peaking at the right time.

Earlier, in the Round of 16, the Croats upended Japan 1-1 (3-1) in the Round of 16, which brought their shootout win total to four wins and no losses.

Their first two wins came during the Round of 16 of the 2018 Russian World Cup. The Croats also drew 1-1 with Denmark then sent the latter packing, 3-2, in spot kicks. Once in the quarterfinals, they dispatched the hosts, 4-3, in penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra time.

Despite their sterling record in spot kicks in the World Cup, the honor of having the most belongs not to the Croats, but to the Argentines.

Argentina is 5-0 in shootouts.

They first turned the trick twice during the 1990 World Cup in Italy when they were led by Carlos Burruchaga and Diego Maradona. They defeated Yugoslavia, 3-2 and hosts Italy, 4-3.

Argentina added a third shootout win during the 1998 World Cup when they defeated England, 4-3, behind Hernan Crespo and Juan Sebastian Veron.

During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Argentina also dispatched the Dutch, 4-2.

The only other undefeated nation in World Cup history was West Germany that went 3-0.

Croatia’s latest victim, Brazil, is merely 2-2.

Their semifinals opponent is none other than Argentina.

Now, that will be one of the most tantalizing matches of this World Cup -- more so if it does go to penalties.

The Croatia-Argentina semifinals match will be televised on Wednesday, December 14, at 3 a.m. on World Cup TV on Skycable as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.