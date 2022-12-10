^

Sports

Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 4:35pm
Croatia: Penalty shootout Kings of the FIFA World Cup?
Croatia's midfielder #10 Luka Modric controls the ball during the Qatar 2022 World Cup quarter-final football match between Croatia and Brazil at Education City Stadium in Al-Rayyan, west of Doha, on December 9, 2022.
AFP / Jack Guez

MANILA, Philippines — Astounding aren’t they? Resilient? Gutsy? 

All that and more can be heaped the way of Croatia following their 1-1 (4-2) win over Brazil in the quarterfinals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar on Friday.

Even if the match went into a shootout, Croatia displayed their resiliency when they came back down from a 1-nil deficit late in extra time. 

That match was also Croatia’s best match of this Qatar World Cup, meaning they are possibly peaking at the right time.

Earlier, in the Round of 16, the Croats upended Japan 1-1 (3-1) in the Round of 16, which brought their shootout win total to four wins and no losses. 

Their first two wins came during the Round of 16 of the 2018 Russian World Cup. The Croats also drew 1-1 with Denmark then sent the latter packing, 3-2, in spot kicks. Once in the quarterfinals, they dispatched the hosts, 4-3, in penalties after a 2-2 draw in extra time.

Despite their sterling record in spot kicks in the World Cup, the honor of having the most belongs not to the Croats, but to the Argentines.

Argentina is 5-0 in shootouts.

They first turned the trick twice during the 1990 World Cup in Italy when they were led by Carlos Burruchaga and Diego Maradona. They defeated Yugoslavia, 3-2 and hosts Italy, 4-3. 

Argentina added a third shootout win during the 1998 World Cup when they defeated England, 4-3, behind Hernan Crespo and Juan Sebastian Veron.

During the 2014 World Cup in Brazil, Argentina also dispatched the Dutch, 4-2.

The only other undefeated nation in World Cup history was West Germany that went 3-0.

Croatia’s latest victim, Brazil, is merely 2-2. 

Their semifinals opponent is none other than Argentina.

Now, that will be one of the most tantalizing matches of this World Cup -- more so if it does go to penalties.

The Croatia-Argentina semifinals match will be televised on Wednesday, December 14, at 3 a.m. on World Cup TV on Skycable as well as the TapGo TV streaming application.

FOOTBALL

WORLD CUP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Scottie Thompson's latest signature shoe colorway pays homage to Ginebra guard's rebounding prowess

Scottie Thompson's latest signature shoe colorway pays homage to Ginebra guard's rebounding prowess

By Luisa Morales | 8 hours ago
Formerly a player exclusive, the ST1 "Reign" will be released this December. The World Balance athlete wore the particular...
Sports
fbtw
Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

Pacquiao pokes fun at Jordan Clarkson after fight pose in game scuffle

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Retired boxing legend Manny Pacquiao joked that he saw a future in boxing for Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson after the latter...
Sports
fbtw
Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

Controversial ex-JRU cager Amores signs with regional pro squad

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Embattled hoops star John Amores has found a new home with the Zamboanga Valientes, signing a pro contract with the squad...
Sports
fbtw
France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out

France face England at World Cup after Brazil crash out

8 hours ago
France have brushed aside a series of injuries to key players to reach the last eight in their title defence, inspired by...
Sports
fbtw
US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

US sports reporter dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup

5 hours ago
Grant Wahl, 48, helped build soccer's popularity in the United States through decades of vivid reporting at Sports Illustrated,...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Pacquiao-backed chess league begins next week

Pacquiao-backed chess league begins next week

By Joey Villar | 1 hour ago
Gomez and Laylo, both Olympiad veterans, are the highest rated locals who have registered and vying for the champion’s...
Sports
fbtw
Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

Katipunan rivals UP, Ateneo tip off UAAP championship battle

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 hour ago
For the second straight and third overall in the last four seasons, the Katipunan rivals collide once more with the Fighting...
Sports
fbtw
Cars staked for aces in Southwoods&rsquo; Chairman&rsquo;s Cup

Cars staked for aces in Southwoods’ Chairman’s Cup

5 hours ago
Gran Sportivo is also putting up a golf cart while Newport World Resorts is offering villa accommodation with food & beverages...
Sports
fbtw
Two-time CCE champs Lyceum provide formula for esports excellence

Two-time CCE champs Lyceum provide formula for esports excellence

By Luisa Morales | 5 hours ago
Weeks after ruling Season 2 despite early adversity, LPU athletic director Herc Callanta laid out the blueprint for their...
Sports
fbtw
Go falls by 6 after 70 in Saudi Open

Go falls by 6 after 70 in Saudi Open

By Jan Veran | 6 hours ago
After an impressive seven-birdie against two-bogey card in the first round at the long, desert layout, Go settled for a three-birdie,...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with