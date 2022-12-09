^

Nash Racela urges other Falcons to step up as Lastimosa coy on returning

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 9, 2022 | 12:01pm
Nash Racela urges other Falcons to step up as Lastimosa coy on returning
Jerom Lastimosa
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — Adamson head coach Nash Racela is counting on his younger wards to rise to the occasion as his prized star Jerom Lastimosa's final playing year in the UAAP remained in the air.

After their Final Four contest against Ateneo on Wednesday, Lastimosa did not answer whether or not he will be returning for his final year of eligibility next season.

But Racela, whose Falcons also needed to buck Lastimosa's absence for some time this season due to injury, said that other players will just need to continue what they've been doing this year if Lastimosa does leave the Falcons' nest.

"I think the other players are seeing that now," Racela said of Adamson's identity not being anchored on Lastimosa.

"Noong nawala si Jerom, si Joshua Yerro stepped up. Really played well. Pero noong bumalik si Jerom, parang nag-fade ulit. I think that is something he has to learn. Whether we have Jerom or not, dapat he has to be consistent," he added.

Lastimosa stepped up big for Adamson in their final push for a spot in the semifinals, including a clutch triple in their knockout game with the DLSU Green Archers for a spot in the semifinals.

Now that they might be moving past Lastimosa's era in San Marcelino, Racela said that he saw flashes of the future in the other players.

"It will really help us pag mas marami ang nagco-contribute. I like the way how the other guys grew." said Racela.

"Dapat lang tuloy-tuloy para mas competitive kami next year." he added.

