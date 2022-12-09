Ateneo's Baldwin expects â€˜chess matchâ€™ with UP, Monteverde in UAAP finals

Ateneo's Baldwin expects ‘chess match’ with UP, Monteverde in UAAP finals

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin is eager to go toe-to-toe at the sidelines with UP tactician Goldwin Monteverde when they face each other anew in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals beginning Sunday.

Having gone against each other multiple times this year, including last season's finals just this May, the multi-titled coach is expecting to have a battle of the wits with Monteverde's coaching staff.

"Well, Goldwin's smart. And he knows that we know what's going on. He knows that we have a very good coaching staff, but you know, those of you that don't delve too deeply into the mechanics of the game and the tactics of the game. UP came out today and ran virtually an entirely new offense," Baldwin said last Wednesday.

"We'll know that offense by Sunday. But, that's the caliber of team that we are, and to answer your question, that means it's more difficult to prepare," he added, on whether familiarity with UP makes it easier to play them or not.

Baldwin knows that because they play each other so often, Monteverde and he need to come up with surprises to gain an advantage over the other.

And it's not just simple changes in their game plan, but also an overhaul to keep their opponents on their toes.

"They try to give different looks, because familiarity breeds contempt. And it's not contempt for our opposition, it's contempt for their system," said Baldwin.

"Because we understand it, and so that's why you see all the radical changes that a coach makes. And it's not changing the names of plays; it's entirely new plays out there," he continued.

Still, Baldwin believes his Blue Eagles will have an advantage over the Fighting Maroons as they now hold the unfamiliar feeling of being defending champions.

With expectations on top of their head, the multi-titled mentor said it will be something that might affect Monteverde's wards.

"I've been [in Monteverde's] shoes, and I know what the pressure is like that he's feeling right now. And, he sees an Ateneo team that is probably playing its best basketball this season, but he knows that we're still heavy underdogs in this game," said Baldwin.

Despite Baldwin's tag of underdogs, Ateneo heads into the finals as the top seed of the tournament, with UP coming in second after a superior quotient helped the Blue Eagles overtake the Maroons with their identical 11-3 slates.

Game One of the finals tips off on Sunday, December 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.