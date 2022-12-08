^

Dolphins destroy Pirates by 64 points in UCBL cagefest

December 8, 2022 | 8:38pm
Dolphins destroy Pirates by 64 points in UCBL cagefest
Datu Ali Adas in action for Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas.
MANILA, Philippines – Philippine Christian University-Dasmarinas broke off the gates with guns blazing and dealt Lyceum of the Philippine University-Batangas a thorough 102-38 beating in the 5th PG Flex Linoleum-Universities and Colleges Basketball League (UCBL) at the Paco Arena in Manila on Thursday.

The Dolphins went off to a hot start, exploding for 31 points while limiting the Pirates to just four points in the opening frame — a stretch that practically set the tone for the rest of the contest that gave PCU-D a winning start to the second round of the eliminations.

In other games, defending champion Diliman College withstood the spirited challenge of Guang Ming College-Tagaytay, 67-62, for a 5-2 card, while University of Batangas averted collapse in the final frame to hold off Olivarez College, 81-73.

Guard Robbi Darang was a joy to watch, completing a rare triple-double with the 19 points, 15 assists and 11 rebounds in almost 39 minutes of action while Khalid Moumbagna added 20 points and 16 boards for the Jerome Ngo-managed Diliman Blue Dragons.  

Darang scored six of his team’s last seven points to repulse GMC’s comeback.

PCU-D and UB improved to identical 4-3 records. Olivarez slipped to 4-3 slate while LPU-B was buried at the bottom of the standings with a 0-3 record.

Alvin Reyes and Datu Ali Adas led the initial assault that ripped the game apart with the former finishing with 14 points and five assists while latter posting a double-double of 13 points and 13 rebounds.

Four other players also scored in double-digits for PCU-D with Carl Morillo and Gael Escultor also adding 12-points each.

The Brahmans weathered a huge storm in the final frame as the Sea Lions battled back from a 13-point deficit in the second half and came within two, 70-68 midway through the payoff period.

Jem De Ocampo and Harold De Guzman, however, came to the team’s rescue, conniving in a huge 11-0 run that restored order, 81-68 with 2:20 left and ultimately slammed the door on Olivarez’s comeback hopes.

De Ocampo finished with 17 points including the step-back trey and a layup that capped the telling run while De Guzman unloaded 19 points. Joseph Torres top-scored for the team with 21.

