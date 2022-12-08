Binge-watch anytime, anywhere with the all-new Smart Livestream App

^

December 8, 2022 | 2:50pm
The all new Smart Livestream app will showcase top sports (FIBA, NBA, Gilas, UAAP, PVL) as well as the latest premium live events.
Live sports, concerts and events right at your fingertips 

Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) is boosting the live events experience once more as it launches the all new Smart Livestream App. 

Previously known as the GigaPlay App, this latest iteration from Smart comes with a convenient and versatile video streaming experience, exclusive to subscribers. The all new Smart Livestream app will showcase top sports (FIBA, NBA, Gilas, UAAP, PVL) as well as the latest premium live events.

Downloadable on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Smart LiveStream App features epic live content that is optimized to stream seamlessly on the Philippines' fastest and best Mobile Network as recognized by Ookla. It is set to transform your mobile phone into an empowered sports and concert arena like never before.

The app is available to all Smart Prepaid, Smart Postpaid, Smart Bro, Smart Infinity, and TNT subscribers. Users will only need to turn on their mobile data to access all exclusive content to experience high-quality videos, anytime and anywhere.

“Through the all-new Smart LiveStream App, we offer epic live experiences to our subscribers so that they are able to watch and witness their favorite athletes, teams, artists, and performers right at their fingertips,” said Francis E. Flores, SVP and Head of Consumer Business Group-Individual at Smart.

Stream concerts and sports events in real time

Smart LiveStream App will stream the ongoing seasons of the NBA and PBA as well as the games of the final four teams of the current UAAP season. Catch the ongoing 47th season of PBA Philippine Cup and the 2022-2023 NBA season via NBA TV live as the games happen. 

Smart LiveStream App users can also look forward to watching the live games of the FIBA Basketball World Cup which will be held in the Philippines in 2023.

For concert lovers, Smart LiveStream App will also stream via pay-per-view (PPV) some of the biggest and most anticipated concerts in the country.  

Watch Jingle Ball featuring performances by Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth and more

Catch this year’s Jingle Ball on December 10 (at 8 a.m. Philippine time) live on the app featuring performances from Dua Lipa, Lizzo, Charlie Puth, Backstreet Boys, The Kid LAROI, AJR, Demi Lovato, Lauv, Ava Max, Dove Cameron, Jax, and JVKE live from Madison Square Garden in New York. 

To enjoy the full suite of content on the Smart LiveStream App, subscribers can register to Double GIGA Video 99 which comes with a total of 17 GB — GB Video Every Day (14 GB) for Smart Livestream App, YouTube, Netflix, and iWantTFC plus 3 GB, and FREE Unli Allnet texts for 7 days.

Smart subscribers can also stream video on-demand on the app so they may relive the most memorable events and highlight plays or binge-watch anytime, anywhere. 

Learn more about Smart LiveStream App at smrt.ph/livestream

