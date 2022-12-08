^

Sports

Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 1:32pm
Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown
Woman Grandmaster Janelle Mae Frayna
File

MANILA, Philippines – Janelle Mae Frayna vented all her frustrations from losing her crown in standard play by ruling the blitz event of the Philippine National Chess Championships presented by Nova Wellness Store at the PACE Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old first Filipina Woman Grandmaster finished undefeated with 9.5 points out of a possible 11 on eight victories and three draws to rule the side event that used lightning-quick time control.

The triumph made up for her heartbreak in failing to defend the classical crown, which went to Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego.

The country’s Olympiad top board chesser thus went home with a runner-up finish in standard where she consoled herself with a P30,000 purse, and a blitz trophy.

Not bad for a week’s work.

“I’m sharing this victory to my family and my brother who first taught me to play chess,” said Frayna, referring to her elder sibling, police inspector Don Mari Phil Frayna, who was present during the simple awarding ceremony.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, a former national champion herself like Frayna, wound up at No. 2 with seven points, while wonder girl April Joy Claros took No. 3 after edging Bea Mendoza via tiebreak.

CHESS

JANELLE MAE FRAYNA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds
play

Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds

By Dino Maragay | 4 hours ago
Add “world champion” to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s stellar list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbtw
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw

Nicholson back for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 15 hours ago
It appears likely that EASL guest team Bay Area will suit up NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal game against Rain or Shine at PhilSports Arena tomorrow with news that Myles...
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin will look to replicate his team's masterful performance against the Adamson Soaring Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
Chop wrests 3rd URCC title; South Koreans edge Filipinos in 3v3

Chop wrests 3rd URCC title; South Koreans edge Filipinos in 3v3

5 hours ago
The durable South Koreans busted the Filipino troika of Sugar Ray “The Mammoth” Estroso, former URCC champion...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
UAAP gunners Lastimosa, Winston ready to heed Gilas call

UAAP gunners Lastimosa, Winston ready to heed Gilas call

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 minute ago
Adamson’s Jerom Lastimosa and La Salle’s Schonny Winston could be the next collegiate stalwarts in line for a...
Sports
fbtw
Binge-watch anytime, anywhere with the all-new Smart Livestream App

Binge-watch anytime, anywhere with the all-new Smart Livestream App

42 minutes ago
Smart is boosting the live events experience once more as it launches the all new Smart Livestream App. 
Sports
fbtw
Celtics destroy Suns in clash of league leaders; Grizzlies' Morant shines with triple-double

Celtics destroy Suns in clash of league leaders; Grizzlies' Morant shines with triple-double

44 minutes ago
Boston's Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum turned a matchup of NBA conference leaders into a rout, while Ja Morant's triple-double...
Sports
fbtw
'Outstanding athlete, Filipina': World champ Hidilyn Diaz boosts 2024 Olympics bid

'Outstanding athlete, Filipina': World champ Hidilyn Diaz boosts 2024 Olympics bid

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Delivering a tour de force performance, the 31-year-old Olympic champion blew away the field in sweeping all three mints in...
Sports
fbtw
Post-game thoughts: Ateneo dismantles Adamson in UAAP Final Four clash

Post-game thoughts: Ateneo dismantles Adamson in UAAP Final Four clash

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
Do you think that the Ateneo Blue Eagles are peaking at the right time?
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with