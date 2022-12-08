Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown

MANILA, Philippines – Janelle Mae Frayna vented all her frustrations from losing her crown in standard play by ruling the blitz event of the Philippine National Chess Championships presented by Nova Wellness Store at the PACE Wednesday night.

The 25-year-old first Filipina Woman Grandmaster finished undefeated with 9.5 points out of a possible 11 on eight victories and three draws to rule the side event that used lightning-quick time control.

The triumph made up for her heartbreak in failing to defend the classical crown, which went to Woman International Master Marie Antoinette San Diego.

The country’s Olympiad top board chesser thus went home with a runner-up finish in standard where she consoled herself with a P30,000 purse, and a blitz trophy.

Not bad for a week’s work.

“I’m sharing this victory to my family and my brother who first taught me to play chess,” said Frayna, referring to her elder sibling, police inspector Don Mari Phil Frayna, who was present during the simple awarding ceremony.

WIM Jan Jodilyn Fronda, a former national champion herself like Frayna, wound up at No. 2 with seven points, while wonder girl April Joy Claros took No. 3 after edging Bea Mendoza via tiebreak.