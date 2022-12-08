^

Sports

'Outstanding athlete, Filipina': World champ Hidilyn Diaz boosts 2024 Olympics bid

Joey Villar - Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 1:19pm
'Outstanding athlete, Filipina': World champ Hidilyn Diaz boosts 2024 Olympics bid
The Philippines' Hidilyn Diaz competes in the women's 55kg weightlifting event during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) in Hanoi on May 20, 2022.
Tang Chhin Sothy / AFP

MANILA, Philippines – To be called one of the greatest ever, Hidilyn Diaz knew she must reign supreme in the strongest competitions in the world.

It included one where a gold has eluded her for so long — the International Weightlifting Federation World Championships.

Delivering a tour de force performance, the 31-year-old Olympic champion blew away the field in sweeping all three mints in the IWF Worlds in Bogota, Colombia Thursday to finally collect the one medal that's been missing in her impressive collection.

Diaz was nothing less than indomitable in breezing through triumphs in snatch where she lifted 93 kilograms, clean and jerk with a 114kg, and total with a 207kg to add to her huge trophy case, which includes conquests in the Olympics, Asian Games, Asian Championships and Southeast Asian Games.

While it wasn’t as dominant as her effort in Tokyo where she had an electric 224kg total on a 97kg in snatch and a 127kg in clean and jerk, her performance in Bogota was nonetheless enough for her to bring home the bacon.

Colombian Rosalba Estela Aguila del Morales was at distant second with a 199kg (89kg snatch, 110kg clean and jerk), while Mexican Ana Gabriel Lopez Ferrer was third with a 198kg (90kg, 108kg).

Most importantly, Diaz earned precious qualifying points to the 2024 Paris Games, where she will be gunning to gain another crack at Olympic gold — a swan song fit for a queen.

It will also be in Paris where Diaz could seal her rightful place as one of the titans of the sport.

“She’s an outstanding athlete and Filipina,” an ecstatic Samahang Weightlifting ng Pilipinas president Monico Puentevella told The STAR Thursday. “She’s got more chances now to go to Paris 2024.”

“She really has a heart of a champion,” he added.

Puentevella, who thanked President Bong Bong Marcos and the Philippine Sports Commission for the support, said Diaz’s performance should inspire not just the Southeast Asian nation of 108 million people but also the rest of the national contingent in Bogota, including Olympian Elreen Ando and Asian and SEA Games titlist Vanessa Sarno.

“Her gold would inspire our other lifters coming up,” said Puentevella.

HIDILYN DIAZ

WEIGHTLIFTING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds
play

Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds

By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Add “world champion” to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s stellar list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbtw
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw

Nicholson back for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It appears likely that EASL guest team Bay Area will suit up NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal game against Rain or Shine at PhilSports Arena tomorrow with news that Myles...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
With the UP Fighting Maroons already waiting in the finals after they beat the NU Bulldogs earlier today, the Blue Eagles...
Sports
fbtw

PBA to play on Christmas Day

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The PBA will roll out a holiday treat for fans with a Commissioner’s Cup semifinal schedule on Christmas Day at the MOA Arena. There will also be a schedule on Dec. 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown

Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown

By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
Janelle Mae Frayna vented all her frustrations from losing her crown in standard play by ruling the blitz event of the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Post-game thoughts: Ateneo dismantles Adamson in UAAP Final Four clash

Post-game thoughts: Ateneo dismantles Adamson in UAAP Final Four clash

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Do you think that the Ateneo Blue Eagles are peaking at the right time?
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin will look to replicate his team's masterful performance against the Adamson Soaring Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Northern and Southern Division finals of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with