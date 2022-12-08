Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

Chris Koon finished with 15 points, five assists, three rebounds and a steal to lead the Blue Eagles in their 81-60 rout of Adamson Wednesday.

MANILA, Philippines – Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin will look to replicate his team's masterful performance against the Adamson Soaring Falcons when they face perennial rivals UP Fighting Maroons in the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball finals that will start this weekend.

With some hiccups for the Blue Eagles, Baldwin said that what his team was able to do in their Final Four match-up — where they drubbed Adamson by 21 points — is what he wants to also happen in the final stretch of their redemption season.

Related Stories Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

After losing the throne to UP earlier this year, Baldwin stressed there is no room for error.

"I think we're a little bit schizophrenic, and we have been all year. So this is the team that I hope shows up. But we also know that we can be a team that turns the ball over indiscriminately, that forgets where the rebounds are, that defends sporadically," said Baldwin.

"But if we can be a 40-minute team, there's a lot of quality basketball in this basketball team," he added.

The Blue Eagles are 1-1 with the defending champions this season, and both teams disposed of their Final Four foes in just one game.

Against a formidable UP squad, the multi-titled UAAP tactician looks forward for their two-way game to be fleshed out.

"We had 21 assists again today. When we decide to move the ball and find the open guy like Chris [Koon] said, there will be open players. If we execute, people will be open. We have to find them and hit shots. If we do that, I'm pretty confident our defense will show up. But, you know, that's why we're gonna play it — to find out." said Baldwin.

Game One of the UAAP finals tips off on Sunday, December 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.