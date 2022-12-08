PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

MANILA, Philippines — PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that will take place until January 2023 with a prize pool of up to Php1,000,000.

"Providing great gaming experiences is at our core and we are really excited to be working with Globe Gamer Grounds for PMNC. This is the largest PUBG Mobile esports in the Philippines and the team is really looking forward to seeing gamers from the Philippine community rise up to become national and maybe even world champions.

This really is a huge opportunity for anyone who is playing the biggest mobile shooting game title," said Esports Manager for PUBG Mobile Philippine Franchesca Fajardo.

Interested participants can head to the Globe Gamer Grounds Tournament Platform to register. A team must be composed of four starting players with an optional substitute and one coach or manager. Two open qualifiers are set: December 10-11 and December 17-18.

“With Globe being a partner and co-presentor of this year’s PMNC, it solidifies the goal we have for our Globe Gamer Grounds platform which is to continue building and supporting gaming communities — in this case, the PUBGM community. We aim to provide these communities with rewarding experiences, and with Globe Gamer Grounds, gamers can actively earn points which they can exchange for in game items and other rewards,” said Globe's Director for Games and Esports Rafael Enrique Aligada.

Registration for PMNC is ongoing. Players may visit PUBG Mobile Esports' Facebook page for more information.