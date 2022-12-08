^

Sports

PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 11:55am
PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

MANILA, Philippines — PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that will take place until January 2023 with a prize pool of up to Php1,000,000.

"Providing great gaming experiences is at our core and we are really excited to be working with Globe Gamer Grounds for PMNC. This is the largest PUBG Mobile esports in the Philippines and the team is really looking forward to seeing gamers from the Philippine community rise up to become national and maybe even world champions.

This really is a huge opportunity for anyone who is playing the biggest mobile shooting game title," said Esports Manager for PUBG Mobile Philippine Franchesca Fajardo.

Interested participants can head to the Globe Gamer Grounds Tournament Platform to register. A team must be composed of four starting players with an optional substitute and one coach or manager. Two open qualifiers are set: December 10-11 and December 17-18.

“With Globe being a partner and co-presentor of this year’s PMNC, it solidifies the goal we have for our Globe Gamer Grounds platform which is to continue building and supporting gaming communities — in this case, the PUBGM community. We aim to provide these communities with rewarding experiences, and with Globe Gamer Grounds, gamers can actively earn points which they can exchange for in game items and other rewards,” said Globe's Director for Games and Esports Rafael Enrique Aligada.

Registration for PMNC is ongoing. Players may visit PUBG Mobile Esports' Facebook page for more information.

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds
play

Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds

By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Add “world champion” to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s stellar list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbtw
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw

Nicholson back for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It appears likely that EASL guest team Bay Area will suit up NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal game against Rain or Shine at PhilSports Arena tomorrow with news that Myles...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
With the UP Fighting Maroons already waiting in the finals after they beat the NU Bulldogs earlier today, the Blue Eagles...
Sports
fbtw

PBA to play on Christmas Day

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The PBA will roll out a holiday treat for fans with a Commissioner’s Cup semifinal schedule on Christmas Day at the MOA Arena. There will also be a schedule on Dec. 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown

Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown

By Joey Villar | 30 minutes ago
Janelle Mae Frayna vented all her frustrations from losing her crown in standard play by ruling the blitz event of the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
Post-game thoughts: Ateneo dismantles Adamson in UAAP Final Four clash

Post-game thoughts: Ateneo dismantles Adamson in UAAP Final Four clash

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Do you think that the Ateneo Blue Eagles are peaking at the right time?
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin will look to replicate his team's masterful performance against the Adamson Soaring Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
The Northern and Southern Division finals of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with