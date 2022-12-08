^

Sports

Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 11:42am
Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

MANILA, Philippines – The Northern and Southern Division finals of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines was explosive in its confirmation.

The Pasig King Pirates are officially the top dogs of the North, having ousted the erstwhile defending champions, San Juan Predators, 15-6 and 12-9. The Negros Kingsmen, ever coming so closer to the top after having booted deposed southern power Iloilo in the semis, also sent the top-rated Davao Chess Eagles packing.

Pasig was dominant with their twin-GM attack of Mark Paragua and former Predator Oliver Barbosa as they held off IMs Paulo Bersamina and Jem Garcia. The rest of the boards, Pasig was solid.

Only San Juan’s Archie Reyes was the consistent point getter but for naught.

The win by Pasig was its second straight Northern Division finals win over San Juan and now, the King Pirates are poised to duplicate the Predators’ feat of winning consecutive PCAP conference titles.

Pasig won the recent Wesley So Cup, while San Juan ruled last year’s Open Conference and this year’s All-Filipino. 

The consolation for San Juan is they will have an opportunity to pick up a trophy and become the only squad to bring one home for all six of PCAP’s conference titles so far. Iloilo previously had that distinction with five but due to their ouster by Negros, they are out of any trophy contention.

Negros took the first set, 12-9, behind NM Edmundo Gatus and IM Joel Pimentel. The Kingsmen rallied from a 3-4 deficit after blitz to take rapid play, 9-5, for the win.

Davao convincingly bounced back in the second set, 17-4 (5-2 in rapid and 12-2 in rapid) to send the encounter into Armageddon with strong games from WNM Rowelyn Joy Acedo, NM Jonathan Tan and FM AJ Literatus. 

In the extra boards, Pimentel shocked Armageddon king Literatus while FM David Elorta, who struggled all matches long, defeated NM Dale Bernardo for a 2-1 win that sent Negros to the Grand Finals.

Only FM Sander Severino was able to pick up a point for Davao.

The Open Conference Grand Finals as well as the Battle for Third Place will be held Saturday, December 10.

CHESS

PCAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds
play

Hidilyn Diaz captures 3 elusive golds at weightlifting worlds

By Dino Maragay | 3 hours ago
Add “world champion” to Olympic gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz’s stellar list of accomplishments.
Sports
fbtw
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw

Nicholson back for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 14 hours ago
It appears likely that EASL guest team Bay Area will suit up NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal game against Rain or Shine at PhilSports Arena tomorrow with news that Myles...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
With the UP Fighting Maroons already waiting in the finals after they beat the NU Bulldogs earlier today, the Blue Eagles...
Sports
fbtw

PBA to play on Christmas Day

By Joaquin Henson | 14 hours ago
The PBA will roll out a holiday treat for fans with a Commissioner’s Cup semifinal schedule on Christmas Day at the MOA Arena. There will also be a schedule on Dec. 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before the...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown

Frayna makes up for standard play loss with blitz crown

By Joey Villar | 29 minutes ago
Janelle Mae Frayna vented all her frustrations from losing her crown in standard play by ruling the blitz event of the Philippine...
Sports
fbtw
'Outstanding athlete, Filipina': World champ Hidilyn Diaz boosts 2024 Olympics bid

'Outstanding athlete, Filipina': World champ Hidilyn Diaz boosts 2024 Olympics bid

By Joey Villar | 42 minutes ago
Delivering a tour de force performance, the 31-year-old Olympic champion blew away the field in sweeping all three mints in...
Sports
fbtw
Post-game thoughts: Ateneo dismantles Adamson in UAAP Final Four clash

Post-game thoughts: Ateneo dismantles Adamson in UAAP Final Four clash

By Rick Olivares | 1 hour ago
Do you think that the Ateneo Blue Eagles are peaking at the right time?
Sports
fbtw
Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin will look to replicate his team's masterful performance against the Adamson Soaring Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 2 hours ago
PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with