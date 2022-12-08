^

Sports

Go resumes Asian Development Tour golf drive in Saudi Open

Jan Veran - Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 10:42am
Go resumes Asian Development Tour golf drive in Saudi Open
Lloyd Go

MANILA, Philippines – Lloyd Go mounts a lonely battle in faraway Saudi Arabia in pursuit of a breakthrough win and a boost to his Asian Development Tour ranking as the Saudi Open unfolds at the Riyadh Golf Club Thursday.

Go is actually at No. 5 in the current ADT Order of Merit ranking with two runner-up feats, a couple of third place efforts and two more sixth place finishes with the rising Cebuano star confident of finally pulling it through with two tournaments left on the 2022 ADT calendar.

But to contend for the crown this week, Go needs to start out strong, the $200,000 event being a 54-hole championship with a slew of aces also eager and ready for a scorching round at the wind-raked desert course offering a different kind of challenge for the men of the tour.

Heading the cast are tournament winners Shahriffuddin Ariffin of Malaysia, Thais Suteepat Prateeptienchai, Chonlatit Chuenboonngam, Sarun Sirithon and Varanyu Rattanaphiboonkij, Harrison Gilbert of Australia, American Dodge Kemmer, Swede Oscar Zetterwall, Japanese Shinichi Mizuno and Mathiam Keyser of South Africa.

Go, who missed nailing his first win on the Philippine Golf Tour at Eagle Ridge-Aoki last July, is also set to see action in the ADT final leg in the Taifong Open on Dec. 22-25 in Chinese Taipei.

Go, who lost in sudden death to Chinese Chen Guxin in the BRG Open in Vietnam last September, drew an 11:25 a.m. tee start with Ariffin and Prateeptienchai, winners of the Combiphar Players Championship in Indonesia and the Selangor Masters in Malaysia, respectively, last month.

The top 10 in the ADT OOM will earn their cards for the Asian Tour next year, thus virtually netting the Cebuano shotmaker, who also had stints on the China and Canada tours, a spot in the region’s premier circuit in the coming season.

GOLF

LLOYD GO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw

Nicholson back for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It appears likely that EASL guest team Bay Area will suit up NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal game against Rain or Shine at PhilSports Arena tomorrow with news that Myles...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
With the UP Fighting Maroons already waiting in the finals after they beat the NU Bulldogs earlier today, the Blue Eagles...
Sports
fbtw

PBA to play on Christmas Day

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The PBA will roll out a holiday treat for fans with a Commissioner’s Cup semifinal schedule on Christmas Day at the MOA Arena. There will also be a schedule on Dec. 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before the...
Sports
fbtw

San Diego wins national women’s chess with aplomb

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Marie Antoinette San Diego came through with an effort to remember as she crowned herself winner of the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship presented by Nova Wellness Store at the PACE yesterda...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin will look to replicate his team's masterful performance against the Adamson Soaring Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 35 minutes ago
PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

By Rick Olivares | 48 minutes ago
The Northern and Southern Division finals of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija goes for kill vs Zamboanga in MPBL finals Game 3

Nueva Ecija goes for kill vs Zamboanga in MPBL finals Game 3

1 hour ago
Nueva Ecija seeks a sweep as Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines fights for life in Game Three of the finals.
Sports
fbtw
Casares, Alcoseba crowned champs in TRAP's National Duathlon Championship

Casares, Alcoseba crowned champs in TRAP's National Duathlon Championship

1 hour ago
Fernando Jose Casares ruled the sprint elite men and Raven Faith Alcoseba topped the sprint elite women of the National Duathlon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with