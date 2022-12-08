^

Sports

Chop wrests 3rd URCC title; South Koreans edge Filipinos in 3v3

Philstar.com
December 8, 2022 | 10:30am
Chop wrests 3rd URCC title; South Koreans edge Filipinos in 3v3
Despite losing Won Tae Cho due to a disqualifying kick against a fallen Bullet, the Koreans still prevailed after Sugar Ray Estroso suffered an injured shoulder prior to the fight’s resumption.
URCC

MANILA, Philippines – Former UFC campaigner Will “The Kill” Chope returned to the Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) after three years in style, capturing his third title in three different weight classes with a smooth performance on Tuesday night.

Chope easily negated Filipino Arvin Chan’s striking skills with his expertise in grappling and jiu-jitsu, finishing his foe off at 1:45 in the first round via rear naked choke to annex interim welterweight belt at URCC 81 Decade of Success at the Cove in Okada Manila.

Will Chop pummels Arvin Chan.
URCC

“I just wanted to cement my legacy here in the URCC,” said the 33-year-old Chope, the 2013 featherweight and 2016 lightweight URCC champion. “This like my comeback fight in the URCC and Arvin Chan has a seven-fight win streak so I did my best to get him at his neck.”

Chope’s impressive win was witnessed by over 3,000 live spectators.

The 6-foot-4 Chope, now based in Bangkok, Thailand, improved his win-loss record to 40-19 —  27 by submissions, 23 of which came by way of the same rear naked choke move — while the 5-foot-10 Chan fell to 9-6.

After the fight, reigning URCC welterweight champion Jon Adajar climbed up the cage and challenged Chope to a unification bout next year.

Meanwhile, the durable South Koreans busted the Filipino troika of Sugar Ray “The Mammoth” Estroso, former URCC champion Caloy “The Bad Boy” Baduria and Boss Bullet Manlilic in a thrilling 3 Versus 3 battle that was part of the main event.

The 3-v-3 attraction turned out to be a mayhem.
URCC

Despite losing Won Tae Cho due to a disqualifying kick against a fallen Bullet, the Koreans still prevailed after Estroso suffered an injured shoulder prior to the fight’s resumption. This forced Team Philippines’ Baduria to fight on his lonesome against South Korea’s chosen fighter.

Team South Korea then chose the bigger Jeong Minhun over Jeon Young Jun, and Minhun easily clobbered and pinned Baduria to the corner. Baduria fought valiantly but absorbed several unanswered blows that prompted the referee stoppage.

“It was such an awesome night. Everybody went all out but it’s just too bad the last fight ended that way. The Koreans were supposed to be disqualified for a foot stomp [on Bullet] while Sugar hurt his shoulder,” URCC founding President Alvin Aguilar said.

“We had no choice and I didn’t want to declare it a no contest. Everybody’s here, everybody goes to the URCC for a fight so we asked the fighters to do it the old school way. Are you guys game in pitting one of yours and one of theirs? And they said yes — and that’s what happened. I am still very, very happy of the results.”

In the other MMA bouts, Mariano “The Hitman” Jones of Costa Rica crushed Filipino Gester Maglaque at 4:39 of the first round to get the stoppage win in their 185-lbs clash. Meanwhile, Dunlee Stewart beat John Tirona via first round technical knockout in 170-lb tussle.

Kimbert Alintozon defeated Junie Kimayong via rear naked choke in the second round of their 125-lb affair; Rhyle Lugo won over Alex Aballe (145 lbs) via first round stoppage; and Eros Baluyot outlasted MJ Abrillo (125 lbs) via arm bar in the second round.

In the similarly thrilling bare-knuckle bouts, Joseph “King Pinoy” Cabral defeated Damsa Abrenica via first round stoppage; Mark Jalaron blasted Denzel Dimaguila via first round TKO; and Dondon Serrano whipped Sherwin Niro via second round TKO.

MMA

URCC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw

Nicholson back for Bay Area?

By Joaquin M. Henson | 12 hours ago
It appears likely that EASL guest team Bay Area will suit up NBA veteran Andrew Nicholson for the PBA Commissioner’s Cup quarterfinal game against Rain or Shine at PhilSports Arena tomorrow with news that Myles...
Sports
fbtw
Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

Blue Eagles blow out Falcons, forge finals rematch vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
With the UP Fighting Maroons already waiting in the finals after they beat the NU Bulldogs earlier today, the Blue Eagles...
Sports
fbtw

PBA to play on Christmas Day

By Joaquin Henson | 12 hours ago
The PBA will roll out a holiday treat for fans with a Commissioner’s Cup semifinal schedule on Christmas Day at the MOA Arena. There will also be a schedule on Dec. 28 at the Smart Araneta Coliseum before the...
Sports
fbtw

San Diego wins national women’s chess with aplomb

By Joey Villar | 12 hours ago
Marie Antoinette San Diego came through with an effort to remember as she crowned herself winner of the Philippine National Women’s Chess Championship presented by Nova Wellness Store at the PACE yesterda...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

Baldwin hoping to parade same deadly, Falcons-slaying Eagles vs Maroons

By Luisa Morales | 23 minutes ago
Ateneo head coach Tab Baldwin will look to replicate his team's masterful performance against the Adamson Soaring Falcons...
Sports
fbtw
PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

PUBG Mobile teams up with Globe for nationwide tourney

By Michelle Lojo | 35 minutes ago
PUBG: Mobile has partnered with Globe Telecom for the nationwide tournament PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) that...
Sports
fbtw
Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

Pasig trounces San Juan, Negros upsets Davao to book PCAP finals slots

By Rick Olivares | 48 minutes ago
The Northern and Southern Division finals of the Open Conference of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines...
Sports
fbtw
Nueva Ecija goes for kill vs Zamboanga in MPBL finals Game 3

Nueva Ecija goes for kill vs Zamboanga in MPBL finals Game 3

1 hour ago
Nueva Ecija seeks a sweep as Zamboanga Family's Brand Sardines fights for life in Game Three of the finals.
Sports
fbtw
Casares, Alcoseba crowned champs in TRAP's National Duathlon Championship

Casares, Alcoseba crowned champs in TRAP's National Duathlon Championship

1 hour ago
Fernando Jose Casares ruled the sprint elite men and Raven Faith Alcoseba topped the sprint elite women of the National Duathlon...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with