UP's Tamayo plans to play through minor sprain in UAAP finals

UP's Carl Tamayo went down with an ankle sprain in their Final Four contest against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday

MANILA, Philippines – UP star Carl Tamayo will be bucking an injury to hopefully help the Fighting Maroons clinch back-to-back titles.

After going down with a right ankle sprain in their Final Four contest against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday, Tamayo said he will not be minding the pain.

"Mild sprain lang daw. At saka, finals na yun. Iniinda ko nga lahat ng iniinda ko," said Tamayo.

"Pagdating ng finals, syempre, wala nang rason para ‘di maglaro," he added.

Tamayo went down midway through the first salvo against NU, when he landed on the foot of Jake Figueroa on a rebound attempt.

Though he was able to return with 1:57 left in the period, Tamayo was hardly at a 100% and saw limited action for the rest of the game.

But the Fighting Maroons were able to ride his absence with the help of other vital cogs JD Cagulangan, Gerry Abadiano and MVP frontrunner Malick Diouf.

Despite not contributing much due to the injury, the presumptive Mythical Team member didn't mind it as long as the Maroons were able to come out with the 69-61 victory.

"Yun naman ang goal namin dito, maipanalo yung game. Doesn’t matter kung gaano kahaba nilaro ko o maiksi basta pumunta kami dito, manalo at makuha yung goal sobrang saya ko," said Tamayo.

Tamayo and the Fighting Maroons await the victor of the other Final Four contest between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Adamson Soaring Falcons. Ateneo hold the twice to beat advantage.

If Ateneo wins outright, Game One of the Finals tips off on Sunday, December 11.