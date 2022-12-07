^

Sports

UP's Tamayo plans to play through minor sprain in UAAP finals

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 5:53pm
UP's Tamayo plans to play through minor sprain in UAAP finals
UP's Carl Tamayo went down with an ankle sprain in their Final Four contest against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines – UP star Carl Tamayo will be bucking an injury to hopefully help the Fighting Maroons clinch back-to-back titles.

After going down with a right ankle sprain in their Final Four contest against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday, Tamayo said he will not be minding the pain.

"Mild sprain lang daw. At saka, finals na yun. Iniinda ko nga lahat ng iniinda ko," said Tamayo.

"Pagdating ng finals, syempre, wala nang rason para ‘di maglaro," he added.

Tamayo went down midway through the first salvo against NU, when he landed on the foot of Jake Figueroa on a rebound attempt.

Though he was able to return with 1:57 left in the period, Tamayo was hardly at a 100% and saw limited action for the rest of the game.

But the Fighting Maroons were able to ride his absence with the help of other vital cogs JD Cagulangan, Gerry Abadiano and MVP frontrunner Malick Diouf.

Despite not contributing much due to the injury, the presumptive Mythical Team member didn't mind it as long as the Maroons were able to come out with the 69-61 victory.

"Yun naman ang goal namin dito, maipanalo yung game. Doesn’t matter kung gaano kahaba nilaro ko o maiksi basta pumunta kami dito, manalo at makuha yung goal sobrang saya ko," said Tamayo.

Tamayo and the Fighting Maroons await the victor of the other Final Four contest between the Ateneo Blue Eagles and the Adamson Soaring Falcons. Ateneo hold the twice to beat advantage.

If Ateneo wins outright, Game One of the Finals tips off on Sunday, December 11.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 22 hours ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw
Dropping Ronaldo purely 'strategic', says Portugal coach

Dropping Ronaldo purely 'strategic', says Portugal coach

9 hours ago
Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his team for Tuesday's 6-1 triumph over...
Sports
fbtw
Hall of Fame boxing referee Mills Lane dies

Hall of Fame boxing referee Mills Lane dies

9 hours ago
Mills Lane, the iconic boxing referee who officiated the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield "Bite Fight" and myriad other championship...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup analysis: Morocco and beating that low block

World Cup analysis: Morocco and beating that low block

8 hours ago
Morocco chalked up a huge victory over Spain in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 via penalty shootout 0-0 (3-0).
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final 4 fires off&nbsp;

UAAP Final 4 fires off 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines, Ateneo, National University and Adamson figure in an explosive slugfest as...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Filipinas end year with Sydney camp, face Papua New Guinea in friendlies

Filipinas end year with Sydney camp, face Papua New Guinea in friendlies

By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
A total of 23 players were called up by Filipinas head coach Alen Stajcic to the camp, and two international friendlies against...
Sports
fbtw
UP's Tamayo plans to play through minor sprain in UAAP finals

UP's Tamayo plans to play through minor sprain in UAAP finals

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
After going down with a right ankle sprain in their Final Four contest against the NU Bulldogs on Wednesday, Tamayo said he...
Sports
fbtw
Hidilyn Diaz begins chase for elusive world weightlifting gold medal

Hidilyn Diaz begins chase for elusive world weightlifting gold medal

By Joey Villar | 3 hours ago
After her Tokyo Olympics brilliance and Hanoi Southeast Asian Games domination, Hidilyn Diaz is ripe for another glorious...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs learned to play '40 minutes of good basketball' vs Lady Archers in finals

Lady Bulldogs learned to play '40 minutes of good basketball' vs Lady Archers in finals

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Against a team that had blemished their season record and snapped a 108-game win streak, NU showed their immaculate form when...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez won't need surgery after knee injury, says Creamline

Alyssa Valdez won't need surgery after knee injury, says Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 3 hours ago
Valdez, who hit her right knee on the floor early in the third set in their PVL Reinforced Conference battle for third match...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with