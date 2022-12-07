Lady Bulldogs learned to play '40 minutes of good basketball' vs Lady Archers in finals

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs looked methodical in their 32-point conquest of eliminations tormentor DLSU Lady Archers in Game One of the UAAP women's basketball finals on Wednesday.

Against a team that had blemished their season record and snapped a 108-game win streak, NU showed their immaculate form when they thrashed the Lady Archers in the championship round.

In a contest that was a far cry from that 2nd round elimination game which resulted in an overtime loss, NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan said that his players had learned their lesson against the Taft-based squad.

"Again, we coaches always remind the players to play this game in a 40-minute span. Kailangan, from the start, the middle, hanggang final buzzer, laruin namin kung anong laro ng NU," said Dimaunahan after the game.

"Kasi we have to learn from, 'yun nga, 'yung one loss namin, we did not play 40 minutes of good basketball that game. And we've learned our lesson, and good thing, I'm happy that after that loss, nakabangon kami right away, in a short period of time," he added.

Dimaunahan also lauded his wards for rebounding quick from their shock loss against La Salle. Knowing just how used to winning the squad was, Dimaunahan was aware of how easy it would have been to dwell on the loss.

"I have to give credit to all of our coaches for motivating the girls, the ladies coming off that loss nga. Among themselves, they picked themselves up. That's what I'm most proud of, dahil ang pinaka-madali mong gawin noon is to scatter and be kanya-kanya na eh. But what happened was the other way," said Dimaunahan.

"They stuck together, they talked it out, and they remained as a team, and it showed after that game that we are ready to play this game again," he added.

The Lady Bulldogs gun for their 7th straight title in the UAAP in Game Two on Sunday at the Mall of Asia Arena.