Alyssa Valdez won't need surgery after knee injury, says Creamline

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 3:51pm
Alyssa Valdez (center)
PVL

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers were able to breathe easy on Wednesday after tests showed that Alyssa Valdez will not require surgery after sustaining a knee injury on Tuesday.

Valdez, who hit her right knee on the floor early in the third set in their PVL Reinforced Conference battle for third match against the Chery Tiggo Crossovers, was assessed to just need rest and rehabilitation.

It allayed fears that Valdez had suffered a more serious injury as the whole ordeal left the former Ateneo standout writhing in pain after hitting her knee.

"Creamline Cool Smashers management would like to inform everyone that after reviewing the MRI results, doctors have advised several weeks of rest and rehabilitation for our captain. Thank God that no surgery will be needed," the team said in a statement Wednesday.

Valdez had just come off a productive conference for the Cool Smashers, copping one of the two Best Outside Hitters awards in the import-laden tournament.

She also scored 10 points in the bronze medal-clinching win over Chery before the injury forced her to watch on the sidelines.

The Cool Smashers maintained that the Philippine volleyball star will receive the best possible care for her injury.

"Management will ensure that Alyssa gets the best possible care and treatment for her to come back stronger in due time," they said.

"We thank everyone of the love and well-wishes. Let’s continue to keep Alyssa in our prayers."

