^

Sports

CT Pan reaches charitable milestones with latest initiatives at home

Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 2:48pm
CT Pan reaches charitable milestones with latest initiatives at home
C.T. Pan
Getty Images

It may be the PGA Tour’s off-season, but Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan and his wife Michelle have been keeping themselves busy for all the right reasons.

Currently at home in Taipei, the Pans have been actively raising charitable dollars for the local community through their annual C.T. Pan Charity Pro-Am golf tournament and dinner, and they hit a milestone of NT$20 million (approximately US$652,000) being successfully raised over the past five years.

On top of this, an additional NT$20 million has now been invested over the years to benefit junior golf in Chinese Taipei through the CT Pan Foundation.

“This year, we managed to raise about NT$6 million (approximately US$195,000) to benefit our local charity called the First Social Welfare Foundation. The donations will help children with severe developmental disabilities,” said Pan.

“The total sum (NT$20 million) raised over the years from our charity pro-am and dinner will be donated 100% to our designated charity organization. At the same time, the CT Pan Foundation has also invested NT$20 million into our junior programs which include two junior tournaments in the US, scholarships and camps. Hence, we’ve successfully reached two NT$20 million goals in 2022.”

Pan and Michelle are especially grateful for the support shown by local golfers and Pan’s personal sponsors. Despite some rainy weather during the day of the charity pro-am, a full turn-out of golfers showed up to play.

Funds were also raised through an auction of golf memorabilia which included pin flags signed by World No. 1 and 2022 FedExCup champion Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler, who was voted the PGA Tour’s 2022 Player of the Year.

“The charity initiative is about working together for the underprivileged and helping them. As athletes, we have some influence and we want to use that influence to help the disadvantaged groups. That's always been something I wanted to do,” said Pan, who is a one-time PGA TOUR winner and the Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medalist.

“I was very happy and excited seeing a lot of old friends who have been attending for many years. It was a bit rainy and I was worried some people might not show up. However, everyone’s enthusiasm meant they showed up and played, and I really want to thank them for their encouragement.”

Pan also held a two-day clinic for junior golfers, spending long hours on the golf course and practice range where he shared tips and his life’s experience on the PGA Tour with eager young kids. Being a graduate from University of Washington, Pan is a strong advocate of junior golfers taking the American collegiate route to achieve their golf dreams on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

"I would like to provide the opportunity to the kids and that’s my way to grow the game. I feel that I have the responsibility to be the bridge to help them become better players,” said Pan.

GOLF

PGA TOUR
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 19 hours ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw
Dropping Ronaldo purely 'strategic', says Portugal coach

Dropping Ronaldo purely 'strategic', says Portugal coach

6 hours ago
Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his team for Tuesday's 6-1 triumph over...
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final 4 fires off&nbsp;

UAAP Final 4 fires off 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines, Ateneo, National University and Adamson figure in an explosive slugfest as...
Sports
fbtw
Middle-of-pack quarterfinalists start showdowns

Middle-of-pack quarterfinalists start showdowns

By Olmin Leyba | 16 hours ago
With the race to the playoffs and positional battles done, it’s time for the last eight teams standing in the PBA Commissioner’s...
Sports
fbtw
Hall of Fame boxing referee Mills Lane dies

Hall of Fame boxing referee Mills Lane dies

6 hours ago
Mills Lane, the iconic boxing referee who officiated the Mike Tyson-Evander Holyfield "Bite Fight" and myriad other championship...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Hidilyn Diaz begins chase for elusive world weightlifting gold medal

Hidilyn Diaz begins chase for elusive world weightlifting gold medal

By Joey Villar | 16 minutes ago
After her Tokyo Olympics brilliance and Hanoi Southeast Asian Games domination, Hidilyn Diaz is ripe for another glorious...
Sports
fbtw
Lady Bulldogs learned to play '40 minutes of good basketball' vs Lady Archers in finals

Lady Bulldogs learned to play '40 minutes of good basketball' vs Lady Archers in finals

By Luisa Morales | 38 minutes ago
Against a team that had blemished their season record and snapped a 108-game win streak, NU showed their immaculate form when...
Sports
fbtw
Alyssa Valdez won't need surgery after knee injury, says Creamline

Alyssa Valdez won't need surgery after knee injury, says Creamline

By Luisa Morales | 51 minutes ago
Valdez, who hit her right knee on the floor early in the third set in their PVL Reinforced Conference battle for third match...
Sports
fbtw
CT Pan reaches charitable milestones with latest initiatives at home

CT Pan reaches charitable milestones with latest initiatives at home

1 hour ago
It may be the PGA Tour’s off-season, but Chinese Taipei’s C.T. Pan and his wife Michelle have been keeping themselves...
Sports
fbtw
After PVL Reinforced Conference title defense, Petro Gazz eyes elusive All-Filipino crown

After PVL Reinforced Conference title defense, Petro Gazz eyes elusive All-Filipino crown

By Joey Villar | 2 hours ago
Petro Gazz has set its sights on a title that has eluded the franchise — the Open or All-Filipino Conference.
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with