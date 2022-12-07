^

Sports

Lady Bulldogs rout Lady Archers by 32 points, near 7th straight UAAP title

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 12:57pm
Lady Bulldogs rout Lady Archers by 32 points, near 7th straight UAAP title
Mikka Cacho (center)
UAAP

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs exacted revenge on the DLSU Lady Archers as they started out strong with a 93-61 beatdown in Game One of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Against the DLSU team that handed them their only loss this season and snapped their historic 108-game win streak, the Lady Bulldogs played inspired basketball in the dominant victory.

An 18-4 run abridging the first and second quarters blew the game wide open for the Lady Bulldogs. Capped off by a Gypsy Canuto triple, NU claimed a 15-point lead with 6:45 left in the second, 33-18.

That was the beginning of the end for the Lady Archers as the Lady Bulldogs ran away with the victory.

They waxed hot particularly in the second half where they increased their lead to as big as 33 points after a steal and score by Angel Surada with 2:05 ticks left in the ball game, 90-57.

"We talked about it that in a short series, it's very important that you get the first one. That's the mindset for today's game, and I thought our ladies were up to the challenge of getting the win today." said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

"Their energy and their focus, the way they moved that ball today was truly awesome." he added.

Mikka Cacho came off the bench to lead the Lady Bulldogs with an efficient game of 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in less than 18 minutes of action.

Rhocel Bartolo added 12 markers while Surada finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Fina Naintcho Tchuido led La Salle with 18 points, 15 boards, one assist and one steal.

NU will attempt to clinch the title when they play Game Two on Sunday, December 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

NU 93 -- Cacho 16, Bartolo 12, Surada 10, Clarin 8, Edimo Tiky 8, Cayabyab 7, Pingol 6, Villareal 6, Betanio 5, Solis 5, Fabruada 4, Canuto 3, Dimaunahan 3, Ico 0. Barroquillo 0, Talas 0.
LA SALLE 61 -- Niantcho Tchuido 18, Torres 14, Binaohan 11, Sario 9, De La Paz 4, Jimenez 2, Ahmed 2, Arciga 1, Dalisay 0, Castillo 0, Camba 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 46-32, 69-47, 93-61.

BASKETBALL

UAAP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

By Luisa Morales | 16 hours ago
A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.
Sports
fbtw
UAAP Final 4 fires off&nbsp;

UAAP Final 4 fires off 

By John Bryan Ulanday | 1 day ago
Reigning champion University of the Philippines, Ateneo, National University and Adamson figure in an explosive slugfest as...
Sports
fbtw
Angels soar to back-to-back PVL Reinforced Conference crowns

Angels soar to back-to-back PVL Reinforced Conference crowns

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Winners in the conference’s previous edition back in 2019, the Angels claimed back-to-back championships behind American...
Sports
fbtw
Dropping Ronaldo purely 'strategic', says Portugal coach

Dropping Ronaldo purely 'strategic', says Portugal coach

3 hours ago
Portugal coach Fernando Santos said his decision to leave Cristiano Ronaldo out of his team for Tuesday's 6-1 triumph over...
Sports
fbtw
Paat wins MVP, Vander Weide nets best import plum in PVL Reinforced Conference

Paat wins MVP, Vander Weide nets best import plum in PVL Reinforced Conference

By Luisa Morales | 17 hours ago
Paat clinched her first MVP plum in her career after norming 20 points in eight games of eliminations. Though her Crossovers...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
No disappointment for Creamline after botched PVL grand slam bid

No disappointment for Creamline after botched PVL grand slam bid

By Luisa Morales | 1 hour ago
Settling for the bronze in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference, Creamline star Tots Carlos said that even though they didn't...
Sports
fbtw
Mitchell leads Cavs over Lakers as ailing Davis sidelined

Mitchell leads Cavs over Lakers as ailing Davis sidelined

1 hour ago
Donovan Mitchell scored 43 points to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 116-102 NBA victory over a Los Angeles Lakers team...
Sports
fbtw
World Cup analysis: Morocco and beating that low block

World Cup analysis: Morocco and beating that low block

2 hours ago
Morocco chalked up a huge victory over Spain in the FIFA World Cup Round of 16 via penalty shootout 0-0 (3-0).
Sports
fbtw
PCAP North and South Division finals slated tonight

PCAP North and South Division finals slated tonight

By Rick Olivares | 2 hours ago
It’s the penultimate playdate of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines’ third and last conference...
Sports
fbtw
Smart Omega secures visa for CODM world tiff

Smart Omega secures visa for CODM world tiff

By Michelle Lojo | 3 hours ago
"We are excited to represent the Philippines in the worlds and we are grateful to everyone who made this stint possible, especially...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with