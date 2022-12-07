Lady Bulldogs rout Lady Archers by 32 points, near 7th straight UAAP title

MANILA, Philippines — The NU Lady Bulldogs exacted revenge on the DLSU Lady Archers as they started out strong with a 93-61 beatdown in Game One of the UAAP Season 85 women's basketball finals at the Smart Araneta Coliseum on Wednesday.

Against the DLSU team that handed them their only loss this season and snapped their historic 108-game win streak, the Lady Bulldogs played inspired basketball in the dominant victory.

An 18-4 run abridging the first and second quarters blew the game wide open for the Lady Bulldogs. Capped off by a Gypsy Canuto triple, NU claimed a 15-point lead with 6:45 left in the second, 33-18.

That was the beginning of the end for the Lady Archers as the Lady Bulldogs ran away with the victory.

They waxed hot particularly in the second half where they increased their lead to as big as 33 points after a steal and score by Angel Surada with 2:05 ticks left in the ball game, 90-57.

"We talked about it that in a short series, it's very important that you get the first one. That's the mindset for today's game, and I thought our ladies were up to the challenge of getting the win today." said NU head coach Aris Dimaunahan.

"Their energy and their focus, the way they moved that ball today was truly awesome." he added.

Mikka Cacho came off the bench to lead the Lady Bulldogs with an efficient game of 16 points on 5-of-7 shooting, four rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in less than 18 minutes of action.

Rhocel Bartolo added 12 markers while Surada finished with 10 points, seven rebounds, two assists and one steal.

Fina Naintcho Tchuido led La Salle with 18 points, 15 boards, one assist and one steal.

NU will attempt to clinch the title when they play Game Two on Sunday, December 11, at the Mall of Asia Arena.

The Scores:

NU 93 -- Cacho 16, Bartolo 12, Surada 10, Clarin 8, Edimo Tiky 8, Cayabyab 7, Pingol 6, Villareal 6, Betanio 5, Solis 5, Fabruada 4, Canuto 3, Dimaunahan 3, Ico 0. Barroquillo 0, Talas 0.

LA SALLE 61 -- Niantcho Tchuido 18, Torres 14, Binaohan 11, Sario 9, De La Paz 4, Jimenez 2, Ahmed 2, Arciga 1, Dalisay 0, Castillo 0, Camba 0.

Quarters: 24-15, 46-32, 69-47, 93-61.