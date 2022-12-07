No disappointment for Creamline after botched PVL grand slam bid

MANILA, Philippines — The Creamline Cool Smashers aren't hanging their heads after a missed opportunity for the first-ever calendar grand slam in the Premier Volleyball League (PVL).

Settling for the bronze in the 2022 PVL Reinforced Conference, Creamline star Tots Carlos said that even though they didn't win the chip, the team was able to put in the hard work and show their best.

"I think, everyone did very well kasi ginawa naman namin yung trabaho namin — sila coach, yung mga teammates ko, kami, yung mga players, even the management," said Carlos after their bronze medal-clinching win over the Chery Tiggo Crossovers on Tuesday.

"Yung supporta nila samin, todo todo so I think maganda naman yung ginawa namin. Lalo na naka-third kami ngayon. Kasi we've been working hard for the whole year so I think okay naman yung team," she added.

After ruling the Open Conference and Invitational Conference earlier this year, Creamline was primed to complete the grand slam in the import-laden conference when they entered the semifinal round as the top seed with a 7-1 slate.

But an early loss to the Cignal HD Spikers in the semifinals derailed their bid as they were also forced to a five-setter by the Crossovers, dropping them to the battle for third place.

Head coach Sherwin Meneses isn't fretting, though, as he believes there will be more chances to claim the grand slam in the coming years — especially since their team is set to remain intact.

After a busy year that included two international stints, Meneses believes the future remains bright.

"Happy kami at naexperience namin yung international maski hindi namin nakuha yung grand slam pero marami pa naman opportunity eh, opportunity na makagrandslam. Hindi naman mawawala sa amin yun basta one point at a time, one game at a time," said Meneses.

"Ang masaya lang sa team namin, kasi wala pa namang magreretire sa team namin eh. So, we'll have chances pa naman. So happy ako at kahit papano naging podium finish yung last season namin, last conference," he added.

Creamline fans are holding their breath, though, as they await the diagnosis on star hitter Alyssa Valdez' injury, which she sustained on Tuesday.

Valdez hit her knee on the floor as she went for a dig in the third set during their battle for bronze.