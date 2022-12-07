^

Smart Omega secures visa for CODM world tiff

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 7, 2022 | 10:36am
Smart Omega secures visa for CODM world tiff
The team finally got their US visas, 10 days before the start of the CODM World Championships.
Smart Omega

MANILA, Philippines — Last September, Smart Omega's Call of Duty: Mobile (CODM) team defeated Blacklist Ultimate to book their slot in the CODM World Championship 2022 happening in North Carolina in the United States from December 15-19.

The following month during a press conference held at their bootcamp, the team voiced out their difficulties in securing their US visas to compete in the tournament, seeking help from the esports community. As Smart Omega's chief marketing officer Froi Joshua Endaya put it, "This is not just an Omega endeavor. This is a Philippine endeavor."

All things came to fruition last Monday, December 5, as the team finally got their US visas, 10 days before the start of the CODM World Championships. The team hopes to repeat the success of Blacklist Ultimate last year wherein a Filipino squad won the crown.

"We are excited to represent the Philippines in the worlds and we are grateful to everyone who made this stint possible, especially from government officials who helped our team secure our visas. We will do our best to prove that Filipinos are one of the best CODM players in the world," said Smart Omega's Jerrold "Woopiiee" Regay.

Last November 8, Smart Omega's CODM team paid a courtesy call to House Representatives Miguel Luis Villafuerte and Tsuyoshi Anthony Horibat of Camarines Sur's 5th and 1st District. Both representatives have endorsed and rallied their support behind the team and hopes to further promote professional esports in the country.

