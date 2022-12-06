^

'I've never experienced something like this': Finals MVP Vander Weide raves about Philippine volleyball

Luisa Morales
December 6, 2022
Lindsey Vander Weide
MANILA, Philippines — Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference Finals MVP Lindsey Vander Weide said that her experience playing in the Philippines is unlike no other, after leading the Petro Gazz Angels to back-to-back titles in the conference at the PhilSports Arena on Tuesday.

A product of the University of Oregon, Vander Weide relished her journey with the Angels.

"I mean, I couldn't have it any better. This is just amazing," said Vander Weide after the game.

"I had no idea what I was coming into playing in the Philippines — this is my first season. I just heard stuff about it. And, amazing," she added.

The American hitter was also a fan of the chemistry she had with the Angels, with whom she clicked with from the very beginning up until the championship.

Working well with locals, Vander Weide said that she felt that she was in the right place.

"It was a great team to be on, clearly. And I just think I fit perfecctly. I was the perfect puzzle piece for this team so it worked out great," she said.

Filipino fans also left Vander Weide in awe with their passion for the sport.

"The Filipino fans are insane. I've never experienced something like this in my entire life. It's crazy. I think this is how volleyball fans should be, so I really appreciate them showing up and supporting all the time," Vander Weide said.

She also kept herself available if ever Petro Gazz would call on her again.

According to her, playing in the Philippines Vander Weide made her enjoy the sport even more.

"I'd love to come back here. I'm going home for a little bit first, I'm so excited to see my family but I would love to come back here, 100%," said Vander Weide.

"This is by far the most fun I've had in a long time playing volleyball," she continued.

Apart from winning Finals MVP, Vander Weide was also named Best Import to become the first guest player to win both awards in PVL history.

