Paat wins MVP, Vander Weide nets best import plum in PVL Reinforced Conference

Luisa Morales - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 8:18pm
Mylene Paat
PVL

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:28 p.m.) — Chery Tiggo's Mylene Paat was named Most Valuable Player while Petro Gazz guest player Lindsey Vander Weide received the Best Import award in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Reinforced Conference.

Paat clinched her first MVP plum in her career after norming 20 points in eight games of eliminations. Though her Crossovers went winless in the postseason and finished just fourth in the tournament, Paat's individual prowess was enough to net her the prestigious award.

She also claimed the Best Opposite Spiker award with 196 points through the semifinals on an efficient 34.84 percent.

Paat also barged the Top 10 in the blocking category at eighth, being one of the three spikers in the list with the other two being guest players. She also placed eighth in digs with an average of 1.93 per frame.

Meanwhile, Petro Gazz's Vander Weide, who played just her first-ever stint here in the Philippines, rose above all her other fellow guest players.

The 25-year-old, who helped the Angels reach the finals and clinch back-to-back PVL Reinforced Conference crowns, averaged 23.375 markers in the eight elimination games.

Through the semifinals, she tallied 251 points, far and away from second placer Yeliz Basa of Creamline who had 201. 

She was also efficient on her attacks, succeeding in 36.41 percent of her attempts which ranked second in the tournament.

Other winners of the individual awards include Best Outside Hitters Alyssa Valdez of the Creamline Cool Smashers and former PVL MVP Myla Pablo of Petro Gazz.

Another Angel claiming an invidual plum is MJ Phillips, who was named as one of the Best Middle Blockers. The other one was Cignal HD Spikers' Roselyn Doria, marking her second time claiming the award this season.

Buding Duremdes of the Crossovers was named Best Libero while Cool Smashers' Jia Morado-De Guzman nabbed her seventh Best Setter award.

De Guzman normed 5.71 sets per period through the semifinal round.

PVL

