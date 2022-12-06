Azkals Development Team's Chung, de Gracia reflect on Mitsubishi Cup tryouts

MANILA, Philippines – Two members of the Azkals Development Team have reflected on their being invited for the tryouts for the Philippine men’s football team to the 2022-23 Mitsubishi Electric Cup, which begins in a few short weeks.

Midfielder Dennis Chung believes the invite is already an accomplishment: “Being invited to the training camp with the senior team is already a big accomplishment. Making the squad means it is a reward for all the hard work that I put in.”

“Whether I am selected or not, it is an honor to be a part of the Azkals.”

Added defender Haren de Gracia: “If I am chosen, that means I am a lucky person because this will be my first time to play with the seniors team even as I am very young.”

Both players offered contrasting details with their following the Azkals.

“I was never able to watch an Azkals game before as we did not have the means to view their game,” bared de Gracia, who is a product of the Tuloy sa Don Bosco football program. “I only heard of their exploits from my coaches. But now that I am here, I hope to not only watch them but to also play with them.”

Chung has an interesting history with the Azkals.

“The first game of the Azkals that I saw was ‘the Miracle of Hanoi’ match,'' he said. “But because my uncles also have Vietnamese roots, they wanted me to watch since it was a game that featured my ethnic background.”

Not to mention German as Chung hails from Berlin.

“We might come from different backgrounds, but we have all chosen to represent the Philippines. And if we make it to the senior squad, you can be sure we will give it our very best.”