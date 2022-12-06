^

Sports

Predator Gaming reaffirms mission to strengthen Philippine esports 

Michelle Lojo - Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 10:50am
Predator Gaming reaffirms mission to strengthen Philippine esportsÂ 
Alodia Gosiengfiao, Sue Ong-Lim and Tryke Gutierrez
Predator Gaming

MANILA, Philippines — The country's leading gaming hardware brand Predator Gaming continues to move forward with its long-term efforts to strengthen the esports industry in the Philippines through regular participation in onsite events. 

These efforts also includes partnering with industry titan Tier One Entertainment and its team Blacklist International with the reveal of the new professional Dota 2 team, Blacklist Rivalry.

Speaking to Philstar.com during Blacklist Rivalry's event last Sunday, December 4, Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim shared how the brand was very excited in welcoming Blacklist Rivalry into the Predator Family.

"Tier One and Blacklist have been in the forefront of the esports industry and we're pretty much aligned [in terms of our goals]. Blacklist International are the titans in the esports scene. We know they have what it takes already to be part of the global competitive scene. With Predator being a leading brand of gaming hardware in the Philippines, we're pretty much aligned in that long-term goal of advancing the esports industry in the country," shared Ong-Lim.

Predator Gaming has always been on a mission to help grow the esports industry. Particularly in the Philippines, the brand believes the Filipino gaming community can be well-represented in the global stage.

This is evidenced by Filipino teams ruling the brand’s tournament, the Predator League, in the past three years, with the 2021 and 2022 tournaments seeing an all-Filipino Dota 2 grand finals.

Future for Predator

Closing 2022 with a new partnership with Tier One Entertainment, Predator Gaming saw a successful year with its participation in the country's big gaming events like AcadArena's CONQuest and Gariath Concepts' Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) and the return of Predator League to an onsite tournament.

Ong-Lim vowed to stage more events for fans and the continued presence of Predator Gaming in the local esports industry.

She added: "Now that we're kind of back to face-to-face [activities] you can watch out for Predator Gaming to be much more involved with these kinds of events."

A particular event to look forward to is the Asia-Pacific Predator League that will once again be hosted by the Philippines in January 2024.

The 2020 Predator League was supposed to be hosted in the Philippines but with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the tournament was held online.

"Although we were able to host it online successfully, nag-bid kami for [hosting the League ulet]. We presented and made a business case and are grateful that we can host it here. Iba rin kasi if it’s done onsite. Onsite [events] are still different. The next Predator League will happen in the Philippines in January of 2024. Pretty much the same but definitely it'll be louder, bolder, [and] bigger for sure," shared Ong-Lim.

ACER

ACER PREDATOR

BLACKLIST

ESPORTS

GAMING
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

Folayang rues early stoppage in TKO loss to Marques

By Luisa Morales | 2 days ago
Folayang, who was getting into his groove before he was caught by a right straight by Marques that floored him, believed that...
Sports
fbtw

Pinoy in FIFA World Cup

By Joaquin M. Henson | 11 hours ago
Even as the Philippines has never qualified to play in the FIFA World Cup for men, there was a Pinoy presence at the 2018 edition in Moscow and still is in this year’s competition in Qatar through France’s...
Sports
fbtw
Winston, La Salle not on same page about playing availability

Winston, La Salle not on same page about playing availability

By Luisa Morales | 1 day ago
Winston — along with Mike Phillips and Kevin Quiambao — was noticeably absent in the Green Archers'...
Sports
fbtw

PBA receives Sports Tourism award

By Joaquin Henson | 11 hours ago
The PBA will receive the Sports Tourism Tournament of the Year award for successfully mounting the Philippine Cup in a bubble at the 200-hectare Mimosa Leisure Estate extending to the Angeles University Foundation...
Sports
fbtw
'King Falcon' Jerom Lastimosa wins UAAP Player of the Week plum

'King Falcon' Jerom Lastimosa wins UAAP Player of the Week plum

23 hours ago
Adamson star guard Jerom Lastimosa has done some heavy lifting in the home stretch of the UAAP Season 85 men's basketball...
Sports
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Azkals Development Team's Chung, de Gracia reflect on Mitsubishi Cup tryouts

Azkals Development Team's Chung, de Gracia reflect on Mitsubishi Cup tryouts

By Rick Olivares | 34 minutes ago
Two members of the Azkals Development Team have reflected on their being invited for the tryouts for the Philippine men’s...
Sports
fbtw
Chairman's Charity Cup set for return at Southwoods

Chairman's Charity Cup set for return at Southwoods

1 hour ago
The Chairman’s Charity Cup braces for a grand return from a long hiatus due to the pandemic with the host club expecting...
Sports
fbtw
Ronaldo, Portugal eye World Cup quarters as Morocco dares to dream

Ronaldo, Portugal eye World Cup quarters as Morocco dares to dream

1 hour ago
Cristiano Ronaldo will aim to fire Portugal past Switzerland and into the World Cup quarterfinals on Tuesday as Morocco bids...
Sports
fbtw
Neymar returns as Brazil repels South Korea to reach World Cup quarters

Neymar returns as Brazil repels South Korea to reach World Cup quarters

1 hour ago
Neymar returned from injury to help inspire Brazil to a 4-1 victory over South Korea on Monday as the favorites cruised through...
Sports
fbtw
Nike splits with NBA star Irving after anti-Semitism row

Nike splits with NBA star Irving after anti-Semitism row

1 hour ago
Kyrie Irving's multi-million dollar sponsorship deal with Nike is finished, the sportswear company said Monday (Tuesday, Manila...
Sports
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with