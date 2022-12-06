Predator Gaming reaffirms mission to strengthen Philippine esportsÂ 

Predator Gaming reaffirms mission to strengthen Philippine esports

MANILA, Philippines — The country's leading gaming hardware brand Predator Gaming continues to move forward with its long-term efforts to strengthen the esports industry in the Philippines through regular participation in onsite events.

These efforts also includes partnering with industry titan Tier One Entertainment and its team Blacklist International with the reveal of the new professional Dota 2 team, Blacklist Rivalry.

Speaking to Philstar.com during Blacklist Rivalry's event last Sunday, December 4, Acer Philippines General Manager Sue Ong-Lim shared how the brand was very excited in welcoming Blacklist Rivalry into the Predator Family.

"Tier One and Blacklist have been in the forefront of the esports industry and we're pretty much aligned [in terms of our goals]. Blacklist International are the titans in the esports scene. We know they have what it takes already to be part of the global competitive scene. With Predator being a leading brand of gaming hardware in the Philippines, we're pretty much aligned in that long-term goal of advancing the esports industry in the country," shared Ong-Lim.

Predator Gaming has always been on a mission to help grow the esports industry. Particularly in the Philippines, the brand believes the Filipino gaming community can be well-represented in the global stage.

This is evidenced by Filipino teams ruling the brand’s tournament, the Predator League, in the past three years, with the 2021 and 2022 tournaments seeing an all-Filipino Dota 2 grand finals.

Future for Predator

Closing 2022 with a new partnership with Tier One Entertainment, Predator Gaming saw a successful year with its participation in the country's big gaming events like AcadArena's CONQuest and Gariath Concepts' Esports and Gaming Summit (ESGS) and the return of Predator League to an onsite tournament.

Ong-Lim vowed to stage more events for fans and the continued presence of Predator Gaming in the local esports industry.

She added: "Now that we're kind of back to face-to-face [activities] you can watch out for Predator Gaming to be much more involved with these kinds of events."

A particular event to look forward to is the Asia-Pacific Predator League that will once again be hosted by the Philippines in January 2024.

The 2020 Predator League was supposed to be hosted in the Philippines but with the COVID-19 Pandemic, the tournament was held online.

"Although we were able to host it online successfully, nag-bid kami for [hosting the League ulet]. We presented and made a business case and are grateful that we can host it here. Iba rin kasi if it’s done onsite. Onsite [events] are still different. The next Predator League will happen in the Philippines in January of 2024. Pretty much the same but definitely it'll be louder, bolder, [and] bigger for sure," shared Ong-Lim.