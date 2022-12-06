^

Chairman's Charity Cup set for return at Southwoods

Philstar.com
December 6, 2022 | 10:36am
Chairman's Charity Cup set for return at Southwoods

MANILA, Philippines – The Chairman’s Charity Cup, Manila Southwoods’ premier Members and Sponsors tournament, braces for a grand return from a long hiatus due to the pandemic with the host club expecting a maximum number of participants when it is staged on December 16 and 17.

It will feature 200 players with a shotgun start both at Legends and Masters courses. Scoring will be individual net Stableford points for members while sponsors will play the System 36 format.

With the lifting of health restrictions, face-to-face awarding and a raffle program will be held at the Southwoods Veranda over a gala luncheon.

Meanwhile, registration is ongoing with fees retained at P5,000 + VAT, inclusive of giveaways, breakfast, awards lunch and raffle prizes. Other sponsors may contact Manila Southwoods at (046) 419-8190 or (02) 8779-5590.

The annual event’s year-round sponsors include Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp., Alpine Motors Corp. and Royal Caribbean and Baron Travel, while the Platinum sponsor's list is made up of The Turf Company, Inc., Agrexplore Corp., Malveda Properties & Development Corp., Starlux Airlines Co. Ltd., Newport World Resorts, Mit-Air, Inc., Klio International Marketing Corp. and HBW Enterprises Sales Corp.

Abomar Equipment Sales Corp. heads the Gold sponsors while Hydrotech Irrigation & General Services, Le Chef, Inc., MRT Development Corp. and Suzuki, Clubfitter make up the Silver backer roster.

Hole-in-one sponsors are Gran Sportivo and Newport World Resort, while Mitsubishi is offering a Strada plus an Xpander with the latter to be raffled off if no one scores an ace.

Junjun Plana and Lora Roberto shared overall gross honors when the event was last held in 2019 with the duo tipped to return for a repeat along with the other winners in various divisions of the event backed by Bronze sponsors BDO, Camp John Hay Golf Club, Castillo Laman Tan Pantaleon & San Jose Law Firm, Club Leisure Management Corp., Escala Tagaytay Hotel, Federal Management & Maintenance, Inc., Forest Hills Golf & Country Club, GG&A Clubshares, G&W Clubshares, Mega Manila Pest Management Specialists, Inc.;

Mr. Freeze Tube Ice, Inc., Poblador Bautista & Reyes Law Offices, RFM Corp., Smart Probe, Sojitz FUSO Phils. Corp., Stelsen Integrated Systems, Inc., The Manor & Forest Lodge at Camp John Hay, Timecargo Logistics Corp., Tri-Frame, Inc. and Warbird Security & Investigation Agency, Inc.

GOLF

SOUTHWOODS
Philstar
