Filipino, South Korean MMA fighters figure in unique URCC 3v3 rumble

December 5, 2022 | 5:29pm
Participants of tomorrow's Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 81 fight card pose with URCC executives.

MANILA, Philippines – It’s going to be a war between Asia's toughest mixed martial arts fighters with Filipinos battling South Koreans in a thrilling 3-versus-3 collision in Universal Reality Combat Championship (URCC) 81 at the Cove in Okada Manila, Parañaque City on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, Arvin Chan and Will Chope will battle for supremacy in the other main MMA fight.

Sugar Ray “Mammoth” Estroso, with former URCC champion Caloy “The Bad Boy” Baduria, and Boss Bullet Manlilic will team up and do whatever it takes to keep the Philippines’ three-fight unbeaten streak in the main event of the card titled “Decades of Success”.

But the South Korean team composed of Jeong Minhun, Choi Wontae and Jeon Youngjun warned their foes they did not come to the Philippines to lose,

“We travel very far so we will do whatever it takes to bring home pride as well,” Minhun said.

Estroso and the rest of the Filipino trio welcome the challenge from their South Korean counterparts, saying they are not bothered by the height disparity of their foes who stand 6-feet, 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-7, respectively.

“Anything can happen inside the cage,” the 5-foot-6 Estroso said. “Once we hit them with punches, they will experience how tough Filipinos are. We never back down from any challenge.”

URCC founding President Alvin Aguilar believes Filipinos will have their hands full against the dangerous South Koreans.

“This will be a very challenging fight for the Philippines. I am also curious to see how Caloy Baduria will do in a 3-versus-3 format as this will be his first time,” said Aguilar, who was joined by URCC Global Chairman Arnold Vegafria during Monday’s pre-fight presser held at the same venue.

For his part, veteran MMA fighter Arvin Chua expects a difficult bout against former UFC campaigner Will “The Kill” Chope of the US. The two will dispute the interim URCC welterweight bout in the other main event presented by Okada Manila and supported by Winzir.

“I fought a lot of fighters but I expect this to be more challenging,” said Chan (9-5 win-loss card).

But just like the Koreans, the 32-year-old Chope (38-18) vowed not to go home empty-handed.

“I want to take the belt to my wife so you need a lot of luck my friend,” he said. “But I have to be careful because Arvin Chan has improved a lot.”

Both Chan and Chope made the welterweight limit at 169.6 pounds.

For inquiries about tickets, and details of tomorrow's fight card and of future cards, visit www.urcc.online or download the official URCC app, which is available for iOS and Google.

In MMA undercard matches, Dunlee Stewart will face John Tirona in 170-lb bout. Gester Maglaque will meet Mariano Jones of Costa Rica in a 185-lb match; Kimbert Alintozon will battle Junie Kimayong in a 125-lb affair; Rhyle Lugo will clash against Alex Aballe at 145 lbs; and Eros Baluyot will see action against MJ Abrillo at 125 lbs.

In the thrilling bare-knuckle actions, Damsa Abrenica meets Joseph “King Pinoy” Cabral while Dondon Serrano squares off with Sherwin Niro and Denzel Dimaguila fights Mark Jalaron.

