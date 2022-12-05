^

Pagdanganan breezes through; Ardina survives cut in LPGA Q-Series

Jan Veran
December 5, 2022
Pagdanganan breezes through; Ardina survives cut in LPGA Q-Series
Bianca Pagdanganan Dottie Ardina
AFP / Symetra Tour

MANILA, Philippines – When the going gets tough, Bianca Pagdanganan really gets going.

The power-hitting Filipina used a solid frontside charge to shoot a 67 back at the Crossings course and stay on course for a third straight LPGA Q-Series success in Mobile, Alabama Sunday (Monday, Manila time).

A stirring birdie-eagle-birdie run from No. 5 fueled a big final round assault by the ICTSI-backed shotmaker, who has made it through all three stages of the Q-School in 2019 just after graduating from the Univ. of Arizona, and in 2021 where she wound up tied for 10th.

But a wrist injury early in the season stymied her campaign, missing the cut 10 times in 18 starts. She wound up at No. 124 in the money rankings and needed to go through another grueling two-week test to regain her Tour card.

“I seem to play well under pressure, but obviously I don’t want to be doing that to myself all the time,” said Pagdanganan, who also birdied No. 1 and No. 9 of the par-72 Crossings to make the turn with a solid 30. She, however, slowed down with a one-bogey card at the back for a 67.

But her four-day total of 276 that included rounds of 68, also at Crossings, and 73-68 at Falls layout, netted her a joint 17th place finish, just four strokes behind Week 1 topnotcher Lauren Hartlage of the US, who shot a 68 at Crossings to finish with a 272, one shot ahead of Spain’s Luna Galmes, Germany’s Polly Mack, Belgian Manon de Roey and American Riley Rennell, who carded, 64, 69, 70 and 71, respectively, for 273s.

“When I have to rise to the occasion, I get it done. That’s pretty much it for what I’ve been doing. Try to stay cool, calm, collected. It’s a lot of golf and it just takes a toll on you mentally and physically,” said Pagdanganan, who hopes to re-charge during the break, along with the rest of the survivors, for the final grind in Dothan, also in Alabama.

But while Pagdanganan sizzled at Crossings, ICTSI teammate Dottie Ardina struggled after boosting her Tour card bid with 67-68 at the Falls in the middle rounds, ending up with a one-over 73 and slipping to a share of 41st at 280 after moving to joint 14th Saturday.

Though she safely made it to the top 70 and ties cut at 284, Ardina will have a lot of working to do as the elims heads to the Highland Oaks Golf Course starting Thursday for the final 72-hole competition.

The top 45 and ties with the best cumulative scores over two weeks will receive LPGA Tour status for 2023. But only those finishing in the top-20 and ties will earn Category 14 status, while those from 21-45 will settle for Category 15 status and Category C Epson Tour status.

Those who will end up outside the top 45 but compete in all rounds of the tournament will receive Epson Tour status for 2023.

But Clariss Guce fell by the wayside with an even par 71 at Falls as she finished at tied 76th with a 286, missing the cut by one shot.

Pagdanganan, meanwhile, basked in her explosive start and a closing five-under card that put her back into the thick of things.

“It’s kind of crazy, you just feel calm when you’re at that point of your game,” she said of her fiery start. “There is a sense of calmness and just confidence when you’re heading into those holes. It’s like you’re on a different level of Zen. You feel good about every part of your game, and you think everything is going to go well, that’s what it felt like.”

But the final week of the Q-Series would be doubly challenging, more daunting but Pagdanganan believes she’s much wiser, ready and better armed for the mission.

“It really sucked because I ended Q-Series last year in a pretty good position and I knew I was going to get into a couple of events,” she recalled. “It was hard starting off with an injury. It takes a toll on you mentally because you know you’re not 100 percent. One thing that I learned was to really listen to your body, don’t force your way into playing through things.”

