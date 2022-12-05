^

Zamboanga Valientes cop VisMin Super Cup 25U crown

December 5, 2022 | 10:46am
The triumphant Zamboanga Valientes

MANILA, Philippines – The Zamboanga Valientes escaped the Zamboanga Sibugay Warriors, 87-86, to capture the Pilipinas VisMin Super Cup 25U Championship at the Centralli Sports and Events Complex in Zamboanga City over the weekend.

It was a seesaw game from the start with both teams pulling off defensive stops against each other while scoring one basket after another, thrilling the thousands of Zamboangueños who watched live at the Complex.

Emilio Aguinaldo College team captain JC Luciano then took matters into his own hands when he made two pressure-packed free throws in the dying seconds after being fouled by Kevin Dinglasa during a drive to help the Valientes snatch the win. 

“That was an exciting finish. Although we’re down, we didn’t give up — and that’s why we are proud of them,” Zamboanga Valientes coach Bobedick delos Santos said. “I am very proud of each one of my players after making history as the first champions of VisMin 25U Championship.”

Philip Job Alcantara led the Valientes with 23 points, two rebounds, five assists and three steals to bag the Finals Most Valuable Player trophy.

The victory was sweet revenge for the Valientes, who lost to Sibugay in their first meeting.

Among the other teams that competed in 25U tournament were Isabela Basilan Pirates and Misor Mariners RCC.

Team owner Rolando Junnie Navarro lauded the team, saying the Valientes just proved themselves to be ready for bigger competitions.

“Congratulations to the team for winning the tournament 25U championship. It only means that we are ready to compete in higher level of basketball competitions,” said Navarro, who confirmed earlier that the Valientes would be joining in the ABL Invitational Cup on January 2.

Zamboanga Valientes CEO Cory Navarro and Mike Venezuela of MLV Accounting also hailed their 25U squad. They also thanked Zamboanga City Mayor John Dalipe, Vice Mayor Pinpin Pareja and Congressman Khymer Olaso.

Founded by the late Lando Navarro in 2006, the Valientes also have sports programs to support their homegrown athletes like Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Hidilyn Diaz, Olympics bronze boxing medalist Eumir Felix Marcial, and former boxing world title challenger Jonas Sultan.

