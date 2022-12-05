^

Pasig, San Juan dispute PCAP North Division crown

Rick Olivares - Philstar.com
December 5, 2022 | 10:36am
MANILA, Philippines – For the third straight North Division finals of the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines, it will come down to the San Juan Predators and the Pasig King Pirates.

During the semifinals, San Juan defeated the Laguna Heroes in two sets, 11.5-9.5 and 14.5-6.5. 

Pasig, on the other hand, had to go through extra broads to outlast the valiant Manila Indios Bravos.

Pasig took the first set, 14.5-6.5. Manila roared back in the second set, 12.5-8.5 to set up Armageddon. There, the King Pirates prevailed, 2-1, to return to the Northern Division finals. 

The Predators have been the kings of the North for much of PCAP’s history — and they are the defending Open Conference champions — although Pasig won its first crown jewel in the Wesley So Cup while taking down San Juan along the way.

Now, the King Pirates are making noises about their own dynasty.

But the division finals this on Wednesday, December 7, will have a bit more color as former Predators’ star player GM Oliver Barbosa shockingly decamped for Pasig right before the start of this conference.

Word is this did not sit well with former teammates.

When you look at Pasig, this squad was built to topple San Juan.

GM Mark Paragua first played for Camarines during PCAP’s first season then transferred to Pasig at the start of this second season.

 Senior player Cris Ramayrat Jr. originally played with the Manila Indios Bravos. Idelfonso Datu played for Quezon City and Camarines. 

And now there’s Barbosa.

Whether he suits up this Wednesday against his former team is anyone’s guess. But that will not take away from the fact that this will be one of the most hotly contested if not intense matches in this entire conference, let alone second season.

The division finals will be held Wednesday with the Davao Chess Eagles battling the Negros Kingsmen playing to represent the South.

