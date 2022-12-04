Winston, La Salle not on same page about playing availability

MANILA, Philippines — Schonny Winston and the La Salle Green Archers have released contrasting statements regarding the two-and-through guard's health status heading into their do-or-die Final Four clash against the Adamson Soaring Falcons on Sunday.

Winston — along with Mike Phillips and Kevin Quiambao — was noticeably absent in the Green Archers' final push for the semifinals.

Related Stories Lastimosa stars as Falcons oust Archers to seal semis duel vs Eagles

The Filipino-American cager was present at the venue but as a spectator. He tried to clear the air on social media after the contest.

Thank you La Salle ????. I will always be an Archer at heart . Few know but I suffered a Torn Calf after the first round and been trying to make a recovery every since ????but I guess it wasn’t quick enough… wish I could have competed tn - Love yall thanks for the support!! — Schonny Wins (@schonnywins) December 4, 2022

"Few know but I suffered a torn calf after the first round and been trying to make a recovery since," Winston wrote.

"But I guess it wasn't quick enough... wish I could've competed [tonight] — Love y'all thanks for the support!!" he continued.

Winston's tweet was contrary to what La Salle had initially released about his status, where they ruled it as a calf strain.

Head coach Derrick Pumaren also told the media after Sunday's game that Winston had already been cleared by doctors for full contact training.

"Yes, yes, he was cleared to train without restrictions. He was cleared to play without restrictions," said Pumaren.

A report also cited that Winston had been barred from joining the team on the bench and in the team bus for the game.

In another tweet, Winston also confirmed that he had to buy tickets for the game to watch the knockout game.

Calf strain lol? … a torn calf . I will always support my brothers whether I’m allowed on the bench or have to buy tickets to the game ???? can’t stop my love for them ???? https://t.co/xynONtU9mi — Schonny Wins (@schonnywins) December 4, 2022

"I will always support my brothers whether I'm allowed on the bench or have to buy tickets to the game. Can't stop my love for them," he said.

According to Pumaren, La Salle will be releasing a statement on the matter soon.

"Well, I have no comment on that. I think in due time, La Salle will come out with a statement regarding that," he said.

As for the others, Quiambao contracted COVID-19 and still had to complete his isolation while Phillips continues to complain of dizziness and will have to undergo more tests.

La Salle ends their UAAP Season 85 campaign at fifth place with a 7-7 slate.